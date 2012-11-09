Innovative Results Partners with Local Universities to Offer Internship Program

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Innovative Results, an Irvine personal trainer facility known for its creative methods of keeping fitness training interesting and relevant to the participants, is helping upcoming college graduates improve their job prospects. The gym has developed a new college internship program for personal training and fitness center management.



Innovative Results is working in conjunction with Orange Coast College and Vanguard University to create and manage the internship program. The internships are designed for students in the colleges' health science, kinesiology, and exercise science programs.



Students admitted to the internship program will gain experience shadowing personal trainers at Innovative Results so they can see the ins and outs of the day to day work of a personal trainer. The students will also be given the opportunity to attend educational workshops and help organize gym events which will give them an in-depth look at the business and administrative side of owning and operating a gym. The internship is highly practical in nature; students enrolled in the program will learn business and fitness theories and then have a chance to see exactly how those theories are applied in a real world setting.



The recent recession and slowly recovering job market have made it difficult for new graduates to find work in any field, let alone in a field related to their majors. Innovative Results and the participating schools hope that their new program will give students the advantage of experience to go along with their degrees.



"Simply learning about the body is just a piece of the puzzle," explained a representative of Innovative Results. "Learning to build a thriving gym and personal training business involves a lot of skills. We hope to teach these students exactly what we do everyday, so that they can graduate with more than a degree."



About Innovative Results

Innovative Results is the premiere fitness provider in Irvine, CA. Their variety of services (personal training, boot camp, workshops), passion for helping people and dedication to improvement has proven to help people get incredible results.



Innovative Results

Attn: Corey Beasley

350 Clinton St #E

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

info@innovative-results.com

http://www.innovative-results.com/