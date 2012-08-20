Innovative Smart Drain Product Helps Restaurants to Keep Kitchens and Restrooms Clean

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- St. Louis, MO, based Clearly Better Solutions, http://www.clearlybetter.com, announces its first production run and shipments of their Smart Drain & Smart Floor products, Smart Drain for Kitchens and Smart Drain for Restrooms.



The patented SMART DRAINS & FLOORS program (http://www.smarterdrain.com) controls grease, odors and flies in and around floor drains, and offers a simple, green, low cost recyclable solution to the these persistent foodservice issues. Smart Drains & Floors products offer restaurants and foodservice operators the opportunity to save up to $7500/year per kitchen by eliminating operating costs, reducing water consumption and saving labor.



Smart Drain for Kitchens is a patented floor drain maintenance system designed for the demands of commercial, industrial and restaurant kitchens, where cleanliness is paramount and best-cost utility is always a top priority. The patented SMART DRAIN system combines patented stainless steel floor drain covers that accept the matching SMART DRAIN recyclable "plug in" plastic cartridges. The cartridge, designed to last one month, contains both a unique grease-digesting enzyme formula AND a proprietary natural insecticide formula in semi-solid forms. These elements dissolve over a month’s time as the companion SMART FLOOR no-rinse, enzymatic daily cleaner is washed down the floor drain during daily cleanup. The one click cartridge removal and replacement makes maintenance effortless.



Smart Drain for Restrooms uses the same patented drain cover / drain cartridge system, but replaces the insecticide with a powerful, appealing fragrance and odor control element. It is a revolutionary method of freshening the air while effortlessly breaking down organic waste that is naturally produced.



Both Smart Drain for Kitchens and Smart Drain for Restrooms are available to fit multiple floor drain shapes and sizes, with the Restroom version containing scents specifically created for men’s or women’s restrooms. The Restroom products also coordinate with Clearly Better Smart Air wall mounted odor control / fragrance products.



Smart Drain is the latest innovation from Clearly Better Solutions. According to Jim Epstein, President, "We are excited, after years on the drawing board, to be in production of these new, in demand, products for the restaurant and commercial marketplace. The Smart Drain & Smart Floor Program for Kitchens Restrooms are "game changing" products that raise the bar in the "standard of clean" and the way in which restaurants maintain kitchen and bathroom drains and floors. Clearly Better Solutions is committed to developing products that meet the needs of our customers and contribute to the health of the environment."



About Clearly Better Solutions

Clearly Better Solutions is the latest venture of the innovative team at Intercon Chemical Company, St. Louis, MO. Consumers not familiar with Intercon will be familiar with the Intercon created chemicals in leading cleaning product brand successes including Method Home Care and Swisher Hygiene. Clearly Better Solutions brand products and programs are designed to bring breakthrough technologies to market in cleaning, disinfection, sanitization, skin care, air treatment and odor control. The company’s mission is "to deliver innovative, customer friendly and environmentally responsible solutions that solve problems not adequately addressed by current options." Clearly Better Solutions offers programs under its Smart Drains, Smart Floors, Smart Air, Clearly Better Scents and Clearly Better Medical brands. More information is available at http://www.clearlybetter.com.