Innovative Solutions Saves Road Transport Cost in Southern Africa

Pretoria, Gauteng -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- Bid2load launched an innovative online road transport solution that allows users to submit their transport requirements online. The online transport hub streamlines the process of finding truckloads for empty back-haul trips. Their new website opens the market for small transport operators to do business in a smaller geographical radius from home base. Trucking operators' biggest concern is to plan a logistic cost effective route from point A to B and back to the next location with a full load. Bid2load's fleet database is accessible to the public and makes it easier for freight company's, individuals and customers to post their transport merchandise requirements online.



"Our service couldn’t have come at a better time, especially in light of Southern Africa's demand for the transport of road freight. We are not a transport company but an Internet Solutions Provider, offering a unique service to the freight and transport industry,” says Paul Mngwevu, CEO of Bid2load. South Africa dominate Africa’s transport infrastructure, it has only 5% of Africa’s population and constitutes 3,6% of its land mass. But it has 15% of sub-Saharan roads, and 82% of sub-Saharan motorways. South Africa's total road network is about 747 000km, the longest network of roads of any African country.



Truck loads are posted on bid2load's website by truck operators, brokers, freight forwarding agents and customers that require their merchandise moved from country's like Angola, Botswana, DRC, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Bid2load provides South African and SADEC users with an online truck freight matching service that allow the public and truck operators to post and search for available loads and trucks. Users post their details and other freely offered services integrated within their website.



Their load transport hub gathers the information from users that post related transport needs and allow for a paid membership access to view detailed users detail. For more information visit Bid2load.