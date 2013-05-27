Innovative Teambuilding Activities by Playlor! Improve the Effectiveness and Efficiency of Companies

Pandan Gardens, Jurong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- Playlor!, a leading Singapore based team building services provider, is offering various innovative team building activities to help employees freely interact with one another, and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their companies. The activities also promote healthy lifestyle amongst the employees not only helping them stay physically fit but also boost their morale.



The four most common and unique teambuilding activities offered by Playlor! – Challenge, Time Crisis, Sports & Retreats – all have been complimented by employees and have been stated as being “fun and exciting”. Along with the fun factor, the activities comprise of competitions amongst various teams amongst which the winning team wins prizes. The company stated that involvement of competition enables the individuals to not only have fun but to also give their best efforts in winning the challenges. The company further added that the team building programmes designed by them are catalysts of the bonding amongst the employees which is often difficult to achieve in an official environment.



This revolutionary way of engaging employees was an objective of the Founder and CEO of Playlor!, Felix Sim. Felix observed through his experiences as consultant, manager and director in various premier financial institutions in Singapore and Dubai, that when “FUN” is involved communication barriers amongst employees are broken and an effective teamwork is established. Felix belief that the most important assets of any business are its employees can be seen by Playlor!’s team building services which focus on creating a friendly atmosphere amongst co-workers., which will also be carried over to the workplace.



Since the launch of their Playlor! Arena, a 20,000 sq ft indoor facility the largest in Singapore, the company has become a leading team building services provider. The facility enables Playlor! to offer any type of activity even those that are methodically designed by the companies and Playlor! together to achieve specific objectives. Playlor! has organized many such custom programs and designed corporate event ideas Singapore based companies to accomplish personal corporate requirements. Previous clients of Playlor! have commended the exceptional customer service they offer and their professionalism in organizing team building activities.



Playlor!’s extensive list of clients include many multinational companies, small to medium enterprises and government institutions. The company is also the only provider of team building in Singapore with an ISO 9001:2008 certification. Playlor!’s provision of flexible team building services according to the budget, vast experience and innovation in organizing and designing activities and usage of Singapore’s largest indoor facility has made them a leader in Singapore of providing various team building services.



About Playlor!

Playlor! is one of the leading companies that provides fun team building activities through sports and challenges. Through their online platform, http://www.playlor.com/, details of the various team building services offered by the company can be viewed. The company is known for its 20,000 sq ft indoor facility, the largest in Singapore and for being the only company in the industry with an ISO certification.



For more information about Teambuilding Activities, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of playlor.com, please email to enquiries@playlor.com.