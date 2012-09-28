InnovativeEssentials.com Highlights Selection of Sit Stand Desks

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- In recent studies conducted by the Mayo Clinic and the University of Missouri, researchers found that workers who stood during the workday had lower levels of stress and anxiety, increased flow of blood and oxygen to the brain, and increased the release of endorphins. This has launched a new movement of workers who prefer to stand while working and they have reported improved posture, increased productivity, and a stronger body core. To meet the demand of this new workplace revolution, InnovativeEssentials.com offers a selection of sit stand desks.



Among the newest sit stand desks available from InnovativeEssentials.com is the Gravity Series Electric Adjustable Sit Stand Desk. This electric height adjustable work surfaces provide valuable flexibility to workstations. This sit stand desk allows employees to adjust the ergonomic height effortlessly with the push of a button. Additionally, three preferred height preset settings can be programmed for quick and accurate adjustment.



For a contemporary open work space where employees constantly move around, The Hi-Lo Sit workstation is a good sit stand desk option. This sit stand desk holds a complete desktop computer system in a space-efficient form. The keyboard shelf can be adjusted horizontally for easy access and users can even store a printer or other equipment on the bottom shelf. The Hi-Lo sit stand desk can be adjusted without removing any equipment, providing superior convenience and usability.



The benefits of standing while working are numerous. Today’s employees, especially Millennials, expect work environments that enable them to be at their best. By investing in sit work desks from InnovativeEssentials.com employees can assure that their team members are comfortable, motivated and encouraged to perform to their full potential. Team members will enjoy improvements to their work environments while employers will like the quality and affordability of sit work desks offered by InnovativeEssentials.com.



To find the ideal sit work desks for any work environment, visit InnovativeEssentials.com or call 800.577.3304.



About InnovativeEssentials.com

InnovativeEssentials.com is devoted to helping employers find the ultimate ergonomic solution for the home or office at affordable prices. For this reason corporations like Google, Zynga, Wells Fargo, Kaiser Construction and many more have trusted InnovativeEssentials.com. This company not only offers quality products but also provides assistance in getting the best solution for specific workspace needs.