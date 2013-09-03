Innovators at Dreams Animation Expand Social Media Market for New Generation

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Two new, unique social media websites from Dreams Animation will be published in early 2014. The first is focused on music distribution and offers a new way to advertise online that experts in the industry believe will grab the attention of bands and musicians who are already using Facebook , Myspace and other social sites to promote themselves.



The President of the Free Software Foundation, Karsten Gerloff, wrote in his article that Facebook would be gone in three years time. Based on that forecast people and companies will be searching for new, trendy social media sites to keep their promotions current and growing. Dreams Animation, a software solution company, has generated positive feedback from investors for their innovative ideas and looks forward to moving ahead with the development of their new sites to fulfill this demand.



The second social media site to be published by Dreams Animation is targeted towards all types of couples and focuses on ways to enhance relationships. It helps local couples find new ways to connect that are positive and safe. The concept behind the new website is based on reports of bad experiences real couples have had while using Facebook. Situations such as hiding passwords, finding proof of husbands using covert accounts to socialize with other women, and having unwanted posts or messages from friends cause problems in relationships will no longer be a problem with this ground-breaking website. Dreams Animation’s new website will have unique sign up and login features, and host a number of sophisticated tools and resources that offer a fresh and confidential way to communicate in this niche market.



Each of the social media platforms is under the direction and creation of Ricardo Alonso Diaz De La Vega who developed every aspect of the UI, UE and the architecture of the site while working with his esteemed team of talented designers and developers at Dreams Animation. The purpose of these modernized social media websites is to start a new era in a world of online interactions with advanced technology, and better ways of distributing and sharing information. By setting a higher standard, Dreams Animation hopes to capture the attention of an audience who is waiting for “the next big thing” in the social media market. With expected changes coming soon in the social media universe, Dreams Animation is setting its sights on leading this modern-day frontier of social media services under the leadership of Ricardo Alonso Diaz De La Vega.



Dreams Animation is an agency dedicated to providing professional web design services and advertising for both individuals and businesses. Known for being a leader in the field, Dreams Animation uses the latest design and printing techniques to achieve the goal of creating the highest quality content. This company was established to provide global business solutions. Hundreds of New York businesses as well as companies around the world have experienced the high caliber services of this forward thinking web design company. Their mission is to gain the confidence and respect of the clients they serve and to fulfill each company’s business needs beyond expectations. For businesses and individuals, Dream Animation provides the top of the line web design and web development services.



Dream Animation can be contacted at their website or through their social media sites such as Facebook, Yelp, Linked In, Twitter and YouTube.



About Dreams Animation

Dreams Animation is a boutique agency fully dedicated to providing professional web design and advertising for businesses and individuals. Clearly a leader in its field, Dreams Animation employs the latest design and printing techniques that accompany our commitment to quality. For our clients we provide the great gamma of solutions necessary for a successful advertising campaign. Dreams Animation was established with a vision to provide state-of-the-art web design and business solutions around the globe. Our Vision is to provide business solutions to add value to our client’s operations, maximize performance for business large and small, and help businesses develop their untapped potential on-line and off. Our primary objective is to gain the confidence and respect of our clients while serving their business needs.



For Media Contact:

Madison

DREAMS ANIMATION

11-42 31st Avenue, Suite 1A

Astoria, NY 11106

Phone: +1 212 202 0767

Email: sales@DreamsAnimation.com

Website: http://www.DreamsAnimation.com



For Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dreamsanimation

Yelp: http://www.yelp.com/biz/dreams-animation-astoria

Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dreams-animation

Twitter: twitter.com/DreamsWebNYC

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DreamsAnimation?feature=watch