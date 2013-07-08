Innutra Opens Its Doors During Official Pre-Launch

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- New Direct Sales company Innutra officially opened its doors during an exciting pre-launch on July 1, 2013. With the official pre-launch, Innutra customers and Associates are now able to order the company’s health and weight loss products and participate in the lucrative compensation plan.



The launch was reported to be a significant success by Founder and CEO Jim Ayres. “We blew away all expectations and achieved over 30% of our July goal our first day in business”, noted Mr. Ayres during the company’s corporate call. Mr. Ayres also announced that the company’s official launch event will take place September 6-7 at the Westin Kierland Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.



During pre-launch, individuals can now order the company’s Launch Kit, a strategically packaged combination of Innutra products. The Launch Kit contains a 30 day supply of the company’s Metabolic Booster, Focus & Energy Formula, Cleansing Formula, and Sculpting Protein. Two additional products, a Multi-Nutrient (AM/PM) and Fat Absorption Formula (known as Reduce) will also be available prior to the official launch. The company’s much anticipated skin care product, U-Turn, will be released and made available during the official launch event in Arizona.



Company leaders and Associates described the buzz around Innutra as an exciting opportunity to make a positive and significant impact on people worldwide, with all-natural products and a generous compensation plan. To get started, individuals only need to visit http://www.JoinInnutra.com and place an order for a Launch Kit.



In addition to opening its doors, Innutra CEO Jim Ayres also announced the company’s corporate call schedule. On Mondays, the company hosts conference calls to provide newcomers an overview of the company. Also, product training calls known as “Get U Educated” will take place on Wednesdays, and marketing training calls will take place every Thursday. All calls will be hosted at 9PM Eastern.



About InnutraTeam.com

InnutraTeam.com is a website that provides the most up to date information and reviews about Innutra’s products and business venture. Along with health and wellness and company information, the website also provides visitors the opportunity to register and get started with Innutra.



Media Contact:

Felix Mack

news@innutrateam.com

West Palm Beach, FL

http://www.innutrateam.com