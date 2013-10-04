Innutra Reports Successful Launch Event

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- The Innutra Launch Event was a huge success, announced Innutra CEO and Founder Jim Ayres. With “Change” as the main theme, the recently launched company had hundreds of attendees from all over the country. Associates from outside the country were also in attendance and excited due to the company’s focus on global expansion.



Mr. Ayres said that “Now that we have publicly shared our vision and passion to make a global change to improve the quality of life in as many lives as we can around the world, it's time to get to work. We have much to do. There are hundreds of millions of people around the world suffering from obesity, being overweight, and some of the health conditions that can be caused by obesity; including, Type II Diabetes, high cholesterol, blood sugar irregularity, joint pain, back pain, and more. All of which compromise quality of life. Our goal as a company is to focus on changing individuals who will become role models for further change. We want inspiring stories… real testimonies to our products, systems and support from the Innutra family (all of you)”.



The Launch Event took place at the Westin Kierland Resort in Scottsdale, AZ. Mr. Ayres continued “We made several exciting announcements at the Launch Event. The biggest by far was the introduction of our Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Glen Oliver. Glen has decades of experience in the Network Marketing industry and has already made great strides in our effort of systems improvements and global expansion. Under Glen's leadership, Innutra operations will undergo constant changes and improvements. We are so proud and honored to have Glen Oliver as our COO”.



“We are truly on our way for greatness”. “Innutra made it clear that we are going to accomplish our goal of global change, become a leader in nutrition and healthy lifestyles. Our transformations are happening every single day. I want to thank all of you who made the investment and took the time to attend our event. For those of you who were unable to make it to our Launch event, we will see you at the next corporate meeting. I am truly humbled and blessed to be a part of this exceptional company.”



Cindy Hansen, Director of Operations noted that “Jim Ayres is unstoppable and he will challenge you to be more, give more, take more chances and ultimately be the change you so desire. He will inspire you to live a life where you grow until you go.” She also thanked Glen Oliver “who always believed in me and thank goodness wanted a change”, her husband Marlin “who is always by my side” and Chris Hummel “whom I am so grateful for because he inspires me every day to just want to be a better person. Thank you for your vision and leadership.



Christopher Hummel, industry leader and trainer, described the event as “next to impossible for me to put into words. That is my disclaimer that this message will never live up to what was experienced in person. We laughed, we cried, we cheered, we hugged, we smiled we learned and we loved. We established a culture for years to come.”



He continued “I have so many thoughts racing through my mind. Besides the birth of my daughter I cannot remember the last time I was excited as I am right now. We will bring real change to people around the world. This will be bigger than most people can imagine. We already have had future product discussions. We will have powerful marketing campaigns. You can dream and dream big. Greatness lies within each of us. Now is your time. Get your why in writing. Set your goals. Have a clear vision of what you want for your life. Dream your life and live your dream. Mindset and taking action is the only thing between you and everything you want. You must work hard. You must be willing to sacrifice some of the things you want now in order to have more later. If anyone tells you differently, they are lying. We will impact millions of lives. Now is your time.”



Mr. Hummel concluded with a quote from Steve Jobs “the ones who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.” Call us crazy then! We are Innutra!



About Innutra

Innutra (Innovative Nutrition) was formed to change and transform lives. To change and transform our health. To change and transform our quality of life. To change and transform others. With our cutting-edge nutritional products and tools to support and educate, we are transforming lives for the better. From weight loss and management to supporting general health, Innutra is Innovative Nutrition that will change and transform lives.

Media Contact:



Felix Mack

888-549-8827

news@innutrateam.com

West Palm Beach, FL

http://www.innutra.com

http://www.facebook.com/innutra