New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- The global inorganic microporous adsorbents market is forecast to reach USD 11.01 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing count of applications of inorganic microporous adsorbents in the chemical process, healthcare, petroleum & gas refining industries and consumer goods are fuelling the growth of the market. The process of adsorption consists of the adhesion of atoms, ions, or molecules of substances that are present in gaseous or liquid forms onto a solid substrate surface. The name given to the adhered substance on the surface is known as adsorbate, while the surface is named adsorbent. The microporous adsorbents are defined as the ones having a pore size of more than 50 nm.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are BASF AG, Zeochem, UOP, Exxon Mobil, Arkema, FilterCor, Dynamic Adsorbents, Porocel, Carbochem, and Zeolyst, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global inorganic microporous adsorbent Market on the basis of type, application, sales channel, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Zeolite

Clay

Activated Alumina

Silica Gel

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Health Care

Environment

Chemical

Oil

Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Manufacturer/ Distributor/ Service Provider

Aftermarket



Regional Outlook of Inorganic Microporous Adsorbents Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Inorganic Microporous Adsorbents market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



