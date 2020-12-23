New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Inorganic Pigments Market Overview 2020 Forecast 2027



The Inorganic Pigments Market is foreseen to rise from USD 22.04 billion in the year 2019 to USD 31.94 billion by 2027, with an impressive 5.0% CAGR during 2020-2027. Inorganic pigments are mainly obtained from the oxides of mixed metal, designed by a high-temperature process of calcination. These pigments portray superior resistance to many temperatures as well as unfavorable climatic conditions. As they are heat immune and exhibit excellent resistance to distinct chemicals, these pigments are in high use to a wide range of industries.



Market Driver:

Inorganic pigments are extensively utilized in numerous enterprises such as coil coatings, architecture coatings, and powder coatings. Moreover, these pigments are used in the area of construction and coloring of plastics. Such widespread applications are fueling the market growth. Additionally, inorganic pigments find their purpose in automotive as engineering plastics' colorant. With the rapid advancements of industries worldwide, the importance of distinct industrial products has improved. This encourages the global demand for durability and appearance. Owing to inorganic pigments' outstanding characteristics of rapidity and adaptability to several conditions, these pigments have been crucial to construction. All these factors are projected to augment the demand for the market.



Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Tasnee, Tata Pigments, China Hongqiao Group Limited, Matapel Chemicals INEOS Pigments, Jiangsu Yuxing Industry & Trade Co., Ltd., Tronox Limited, Dominion Colour Corporation, Alabama Pigments Company, and Ferro Corporation among others.



Pigment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Nanoparticles

Titanium Dioxide

Iron Oxide

Carbon Black

Others



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Paints & coatings

Plastics

Inks

Ceramics

Glass



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline



Major Highlights of the Report:

The latest report analyzes a variety of manufacturing processes employed by the key companies to build on their product portfolios.

The report determines the respective market shares of these companies and their contribution to the overall market development.

The report discusses the production capacity, manufacturing costs, gross margins, pricing models, and revenue shares of the key market contenders.

The report offers crucial insights into the market, including essential information regarding the production capacity, market growth, and revenues accumulated by each geographical segment over the forecast duration.

The report further sheds light on the product pricing patterns, total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate of each market competitor.

In the concluding section, the report emphasizes the product portfolios of these market players. Moreover, it describes the product specifications and their application landscape.



Regional Analysis:

Among several regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) is showcasing a significant growth in the market due to the rapid development of industrial infrastructure and increasing community as well as population. Moreover, several developing countries in the region have exhibited rapid industrial growth owing to increasing consumer buying power. Such events have otherwise elevated the demand for inorganic pigments, positively influencing the market growth in this region.



Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the predominant factors propelling the global Inorganic Pigments market development?

Who are the leading distributors, traders, and dealers of this market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the Inorganic Pigments business sector?

What are the significant market opportunities and challenges for the v global market vendors?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the leading market players in the Inorganic Pigments market over the projected period?



