New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- he global Inorganic Scintillators Market is forecast to reach USD 418.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the inorganic scintillators market can be attributed to growing security threats; rising safety concerns post the Fukushima disaster, growing security budgets of global sporting events, growing threat of nuclear terrorism, growth in the number of PET/CT scans, and increasing incidence of cancer.



In the coming years, the market is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region. This can be attributed to Japan's decision to continue with the use of nuclear power, high spending on homeland security in Asia, high growth expected in China's nuclear power industry, presence of local and global players in the Chinese market, increasing installations of nuclear imaging systems in India, and the increasing number of nuclear power plants in India.



Key Companies of the Inorganic Scintillators Market are:



Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Saint-Gobain S.A., Dynasil Corporation of America, Detec, Hitachi Metals Group, Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd., Rexon Components, Inc ., Scintacor, Amcrys, and EPIC Crystal Co., Ltd, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the Inorganic Scintillators market on the basis of type, material, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Alkali Halides

Oxide Compounds

Rare Earth Metals



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Sodium Iodide

Cesium Iodide

Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate & Lutetium–Yttrium Oxyorthosilicate

Bismuth Germanate

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Healthcare

Homeland Security and Defense

Nuclear Power Plants

Industrial Applications

Others



Based on the regional analysis, the market is segmented into:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The lutetium-yttrium oxyorthosilicate & lutetium oxyorthosilicate material is expected to grow at a decent CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. This is mainly because of its benefits like increasing research activities in the field of nuclear physics and high-energy and growing demand for PET scanners across the globe.



Among the material segment of the Inorganic scintillators market, sodium iodide is leading the market at present with a market share of 37.6%, and it will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. Cesium Iodide is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% in the next few years.



Among the regional segment of the Inorganic scintillators market, North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5% over the forecasted period.



The U.S. is the largest market shareholder in North America because of the rising adoption of nuclear imaging systems, an increase in the number of nuclear power plants in the U.S., increasing prevalence of cancer, government initiatives, rising number of conferences, and growing security concerns….Continue



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro Indicators

3.1.1. Global adoption of shopping complexes

3.1.2. Contribution of advanced technologies

3.1.3. Increasing demand for anti-theft solutions at retail markets



Chapter 4. Inorganic Scintillators Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Inorganic Scintillators Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Inorganic Scintillators Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis



Continue….



