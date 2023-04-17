Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Inotiv, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Inotiv, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



West Lafayette, IN based Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries.

According to Seeking Alpha, on May 23, 2022, it was disclosed that a DOJ-backed lawsuit was initiated against a subsidiary of Inotiv, Inc. The legal action is for alleged violations of animal welfare.

On November 17, 2022, in a Form 8-K filed with the United States ("U.S.") Securities and Exchange Commission, Inotiv, Inc. disclosed that, on November 16, 2022, the Company became aware that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida criminally charged employees of the Company's principal supplier of non-human primates ("NHPs") with conspiring to illegally import NHPs into the U.S. from December 2017 through January 2022 and in connection with seven specific imports between July 2018 and December 2021.



Shares of Inotiv, Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) declined from $19.01 per share on May 18, 2022, to as low as $3.65 per share on December 20, 2022.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



