Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Inotiv, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV stocks, concerns whether certain Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, that Envigo RMS, LLC ("Envigo") and Inotiv's Cumberland, Virginia facility (the "Cumberland Facility") engaged in widespread and flagrant violations of the Animal Welfare Act ("AWA"), that Envigo and Inotiv's Cumberland Facility continuously violated the AWA, that Envigo and Inotiv did not properly remedy issues with regards to animal welfare at the Cumberland Facility, that as a result, Inotiv was likely to face increased scrutiny and governmental action, that Inotiv would imminently shut down two facilities, including the Cumberland Facility, that Inotiv did not engage in proper due diligence, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



