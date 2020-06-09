Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for long term investors in NASDAQ: INO stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: INO stocks, concerns whether certain Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania the plaintiff alleges that Inovio made misleading statements about the company's development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, artificially inflating the company's share price and resulting in significant investor losses.



