InpsiremyCase Announces Innovative Personalized Custom Phone Cases for People Who Want to Make a Statement

InspiremyCase.com is a new website that let's smart phone users design and obtain custom phone cases that feature the imagery they want the world to see. The owners of the site have developed a system that is easy to use and that gets a customer phone cover to the consumer quickly so they can have a phone that is the perfect statement of their individual style and taste.



InspiremyCase offers custom phone covers for every brand of smart phone including personalized iPhone cases for the iPhone 3/3Gs, 4/4s and 5 as well as for the iPad and iPod Touch. The company also makes customer phone covers for Samsung, and Blackberry products.



Visitors to the InspiremyCase website are able to create their own personalized case or choose from a few select ready-made cases. The Ready-made cases feature rewind couture fashion themes, ocean life themes and there is even a selection of cases inspired by the hit series “Mad Men.”



Most customers, however, design their own custom phone cover by using the company’s innovative “Create A Case” system. There are four simple steps to creating a custom phone case. First the phone owner chooses the case for their device. Next they upload their preferred image and position on a graphic of the case. Next InspiremyCase prints the image on the case in high quality and finally the company ships the case to the customer. It’s that simple and the company even offers free shipping worldwide.



The owners of InspiremyCase don’t just offer a quality product, they also give back to the community and they are very proud to have partnered with AngelMule, and organization that purchases sports, art and music equipment and gives it to travelers who then deliver the equipment to underprivileged children around the world. As part of the partnership, InspiremyCase gives 20% of its profits to AngelMule to help them do their good works. AngelMule in turn spends 100% of the money they take in on equipment and supplies with no money going to admin or business costs.



To learn more about these innovative custom phone covers visit http://www.inspiremycase.com/