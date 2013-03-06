Input 1, LLC Announces Custom Report Builder for Its Premium Billing System (PBS) Platform

Woodland Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Input 1, LLC, a multi-national provider of insurance billing products and services, is proud to announce the release of its highly anticipated Custom Report Builder for the Premium Billing System (PBS) platform.



In the insurance industry, billing software plays a critical role in efficiency, compliance and customer affinity. Systems must be highly adaptable and responsive to customer needs and providing detailed reporting functionality is an important area. In response to a continuously strong demand for more reporting flexibility, Input 1 has released the Custom Report Builder for the Premium Billing System.



“Although the standard report set in our PBS system is very robust, every company is different. Many of our customers have asked us to customize existing reports or to build new reports. As data mining becomes more important to businesses and as our customers each look to differentiate themselves in the market, they will continue to need customized reporting”, said Input 1 President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Greenbaum.



The highly anticipated Custom Report Builder allows users to design their own reports using almost any field within the database. Once a report is created, it can be saved as a template and re-run anytime in the future. As with all PBS reporting, custom reports can be exported in MS-ExcelTM or Adobe PDFTM format. “This feature will save our customers time and reduce their need to pay for customized programming. It is a significant value addition to the system and we are thrilled to make it a part of our Enterprise offering,” explained Greenbaum.



PBS is one of the most widely used premium finance software systems in the United States. PBS provides finance companies with an unsurpassed number of features that allow greater control and efficiency, which in turn reduces expenses and increases profitability. PBS has features unavailable in any other product, such as online additional premium booking, report scheduling, a year over year portfolio performance snapshot and the most extensive compliance matrix ever developed. PBS also provides a unique set of features for extended warranty finance companies.



About Input 1, LLC

Since 1984, Input 1 has been providing outsourced administrative services, software and specialty consulting services to insurance carriers, managing general agencies, banks and premium finance companies located throughout the United States, Canada and the Virgin Islands. The company’s software and internet services provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers and insureds. To learn more about Input 1, please visit www.input1.com.