Inputs4ag Intends to Connect Kenyan Farmers with the Right Input Suppliers

Nairobi, Kenya -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Inputs4ag is Kenya’s first online and mobile phone based farm inputs. It is designed to ease relations between farmers and input suppliers.



The directory offers a platform for farm input suppliers to list their detailed products while farmers are afforded the luxury of choice and alternatives from the diverse listings in the directory.



Inputs4ag also acts as an agronomy reference point for farmers, input suppliers as well as agricultural consultants.



While providing a brief insight into the company’s principles, a senior official working with Inputs4ag told us, “Farmers invest and put considerable effort into farming and related activities but rarely do they achieve desired yields. This can be blamed on erratic weather, less technical knowhow but most importantly access and economical procurement of farm inputs. With regard to the latter we have come up with a service that directly links input suppliers to farmers through grass-root distributors.”



The digital directory allows users to explore the comprehensive yet specific inventory of products through unique keyword functionality. The perfectly user-friendly website and mobile applications allow users – farmers rather – to visit specific pages with ease and confidence, and accordingly, find information on crop protection, farm machinery and equipment, fertilizers, foliar feeds, greenhouses, tunnels, herbicides, hydroponics, irrigation, lime products, livestock, nematode control, poultry, seedlings, seeds, soil conditioners, soil fumigants, water storage, water treatment, and so on.



The company official told us further, “We strive to provide first-rate information to help tackle counterfeit in the Ag Industry. This service will allow suppliers to associate and have an eye on their products through their registered distributors. The service also generates a map specific to each supplier on the distribution and location of their distributors.”



About Inputs4ag

Inputs4ag eDirectory is the pioneer online and mobile app based directory service in the region designed to link input suppliers to farmers. As part of an R&D innovation by Crop Nutrition Laboratory, the service is poised to improve relations between farm input manufacturers, suppliers and farmers. Content keyed in is specific to users yet detailed, for instance if you were looking for fertilizers & pesticides in Kenya.



For more information on this brilliant agricultural directory service see inputs4ag.com



Contact Details:

Crop Nutrition Laboratory Services Ltd

P.O. Box 66437 - 00800

Cooper Center, Kaptagat Road, Off Kangemi Flyover, Waiyaki way, Nairobi

Country: Kenya

Phone: +254 736 839933

Phone: +254 720 639933

Email: inputs4ag@cropnuts.com

Website: http://inputs4ag.com/

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