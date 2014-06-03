Inputs4ag Provides Valuable Information on Greenhouse Tomato Farming to Farmers in Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Inputs4ag is a services directory that was developed to create value to both input suppliers and farmers. Having noticed the gap in farm inputs procurement between farmers and input suppliers, this directory service was created.



The directory, #inputs4ag creates a platform that allows farmers to source for products from their preferred suppliers through their local agro-dealers. The platform offered also gives farmers choice and alternatives as the directory lists all willing suppliers. Therefore, it provides willing buyers (farmers) with alternatives.



Useful Agronomic information on varied farm inputs is provided within the directory as attachments and/or video links on listed products. This gives users access to more information depending on what they intend to source or buy.



The use-ability of the concept adopted while creating this site will make it possible for a farmer to view all aspects that relate to inputs procurement, for example a greenhouse tomato farmer can get tomato seed through seed suppliers, foliar feeds and fertilizer , greenhouse materials, irrigation equipment and even herbicide and pesticide information.



For information about greenhouse tomato farming in Kenya, one can visit the company’s web based portal. Make the search by product name, ingredient, disease name and crop problem.



About Inputs4ag

Inputs4ag Directory Service is a biased pioneer agri-based directory. This directory offers a reliable web and mobile app-based platform that links farmers to input suppliers.



The directory has listings ranging but not limited to farm machinery, crop protection, soil fumigants, greenhouses, foliar feeds, fertilizers, herbicides, tunnels, irrigation, lime products, hydroponics, water treatment, livestock, nematode control, poultry, seedlings, water storage, soil conditioners, seeds and seedlings. To make the search easier for its webpage visitors, the company offers a user-friendly and understandable interface of its website. Those who are looking for greenhouse farming companies in Kenya, can contact the officials working with Inputs4ag.



Contact Details:



Crop Nutrition Laboratory Services Ltd

P.O. Box 66437 - 00800

Cooper Center, Kaptagat Road, Off Kangemi Flyover, Waiyaki way, Nairobi

Country: Kenya

Phone: +254 736 839933

Phone: +254 720 639933

Contact Email: inputs4ag@cropnuts.com

Website: http://inputs4ag.com/