Inqu Goes Live with Beta Version

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Inqu, the young Silicon Valley-based startup announced on June 14 that its beta version is now open for public usage. Kate Kummer, Inqu’s President, says, “Inqu has the potential to become the Quora for closed questions.” We are aiming to create “The best place to see what the majority thinks!”
What is Inqu?
Inqu is a free polling service that allows you to find out what the majority of people think and do.
Quick Facts about Inqu
- Price: Free
- Available for: Windows & Web (http://www.inqu.me)
- Privately held
The Story
It all started when Inqu’s co-founder, Alex, had moved from his native Germany to work in England. He wanted to get quickly assimilated to life there and wanted to understand what the majority of people in England think and do. When Alex realized that there is no place where he can find this information, a very simple idea was born: What if there was one place that allows everyone to see what the majority thinks and does?
This is the foundation that inspired Alex and his friends to create a polling application called Inqu.
How it works:
When you open the app, you'll see a question that you can answer with yes or no. After answering this question, you can see how the majority of people voted. You can then decide if you want to see the results in more details by age, gender, and country; if you want Inqu gives you the option to comment on the questions; share the question via other social media sites like Facebook or Twitter; or go on to vote on the next question.
You can vote on the most popular questions or on the categories you selected. Questions range from controversial topics such as: Should gay couples be allowed to get married? To every day questions like: Do you shower every day? And many thought provoking and intriguing questions in between. You can search for specific questions and you can post your own questions and let others vote.
Some of the top ranked questions are:
- Should education be free?
- Are CEOs paid too much?
- Should gay couples be allowed to get married?
- Do men make better housewives?
- Do you pee in the shower?
- Do violent video games cause violent behavior?
