Inqu: The Best Place to Find out What the Majority Thinks Goes Live with Beta Version

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Inqu, the young Silicon Valley-based startup, announced on June 20 that its beta version is now open for public usage. Kate Kummer, Inqu’s President, says, “Inqu has the potential to become the Quora for closed questions.” We are aiming to create “The best place to see what the majority thinks!”
Quick Facts about Inqu
- Price: Free
- Available for: Windows & Web (http://www.inqu.me)
- Privately held
- Inqu is a free polling service that allows users to find out what the majority of people think and do.
How it works:
When you open the app, you'll see a question that you can answer with yes or no. After answering this question, you can see how the majority of people voted. You can then decide if you want to see the results in more details by age, gender, and country; if you want Inqu gives you the option to comment on the questions; share the question via other social media sites like Facebook or Twitter; or go on to vote on the next question.
You can vote on the most popular questions or on the categories you selected. Questions range from controversial topics such as: Should gay couples be allowed to get married? To every day questions like: Do you shower every day? And many thought provoking and intriguing questions in between. You can search for specific questions and you can post your own questions and let others vote.
Some of the top ranked questions are:
- Should education be free?
- Are CEOs paid too much?
- Should gay couples be allowed to get married?
- Do men make better housewives?
- Do you pee in the shower?
- Do violent video games cause violent behavior?
About Inqu
Inqu is a free polling service that allows users to find out what the majority of people think and do. Inqu is the core product of Icepoll Inc. Founded in September 2011 and headquartered in San Francisco, the company specializes in offering its users answers that they cannot find anywhere else. The team members have been leads in companies like Google and SAP and also various Silicon Valley startups.
