Insane Technologies Extends 2 Hours FREE IT Support

Bundall, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Gold Coast businesses struggling with computer glitches can finally heave a sigh of relief - leading Aussie IT firm Insane Technologies has recently announced a special offer to new clients of 2 hours of free IT support on the Gold Coast.



A seasoned name across Aussie IT sector, Insane Technologies has been operating for 10 years now. The free service is without any obligatory purchase from Insane.



“We are glad to announce that presently we are offering a fantastic 2 hours of free expert IT support for all our prospective clients on the Gold Coast & Brisbane,” smiled David Rudduck, the MD of Insane Technologies. The client must have minimum 10x computers and 1x server to avail the free offer.



He continued, “Whether your computer has crashed out, is running slow, experiencing an internet outage, virus infection or you feel that everything has screwed up, we are here with our highly skilled free IT consultant services on the Gold Coast to mend all the possible issues with your computers.”



While approached on his views behind such a generous offer, the Insane MD stressed that he is confident on providing the best possible IT support that is sure to convert some of the prospects into his long-term loyal clients. “If you activate the 2 free hours now it would be good for full one year,” Rudduck added in.



“Moreover, we’re backed by skilled experts in Microsoft Technologies who possess sound knowledge on hardware visualisation as well. Our strong tie-up with Cisco, Lenovo, HP & IBM assures accession to best hardware & support. We promise 24/7 support & guaranteed one-hour response time,” shared a chief spokesman from Rudduck’s team. In addition, there is 100 percent money back guarantee on all IT services from Insane.



About insane Technologies

Insane Technologies is a leading IT company from the Gold Coast which offers skilled IT support, cloud computing, business consulting and web services for different businesses across Gold Coast & Brisbane. For more info, visit http://www.insane.net.au