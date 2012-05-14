Insanity Workout Review - Fitness Experts Give Their Verdicts

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Cardiovascular exercise does amazing things to the body. It makes it stronger, faster, more efficient and toned. It also has great effects on the mind and confidence levels. For these reasons, many people turn to fitness programs and exercise DVDs to designed to help get them into shape. Results are typically moderately effective, but some people quickly realize that they want something a little more intense. More intense exercise means quicker and better results for anyone who is ready to put in the extra effort. A recent Insanity Workout review, penned by fitness expert and enthusiast Kresta Hite, explains why this workout might be the optimal choice for anybody who is looking to get really fit, really fast.



"The system is designed to pack a year's worth of results into 60 days, so it's pretty intense," writes Hite. "You get 10 DVDs, which you work through progressively over the course of those 60 days. The workouts last about 45 minutes on average, and you do them 6 days a week. It's a commitment, but that's why the results are so impressive."



"This system isn't for everyone," continues Hite, "If you've got joint problems, or you're just getting into exercise after years of sitting on the couch, look elsewhere. If you're relatively fit and ready to get into awesome shape, and you're willing to put in the work, this is for you."



How It Works

In traditional interval training, workouts consist of periods of slow to moderately paced exercise for a few minutes, and then 30 seconds of very intense exercise. "The Insanity Workout flips this around with something called Max Interval Training," writes Hite. "You exercise intensely for about 5 minutes, then you rest for 30 seconds. You don't have much of a chance to let your heart rate go down. The first week of doing this is the hardest for a lot of people, because this is different than other exercise programs we're used to, but the results are pretty immediate and very encouraging."



The Insanity Workout does not require much in the way of equipment. Hite tells us, "It's really helpful to have a yoga mat and a heart rate monitor, but you could probably use the system without them. Other than that, you don't need to buy anything else, except maybe a water bottle."



For more information on whether Insanity is the right workout for you, go to the Official Insanity Website.



Dig Deeper!

The Insanity Workout was developed by a well respected fitness trainer, Shaun T., who has years of experience getting people into shape. With his encouragement to "Dig Deeper", users are motivated to push the exercise to their limits. "Sean's an intense guy," writes Hite, "He really helps you get through the workout by keeping your enthusiasm and intensity high."



Everything You Need, Guaranteed

Jimmy Pittman is another fitness expert and author of an Insanity Workout Review. Impressed by the contents of the package, he writes, "The first DVD is a fitness test that you'll do again to monitor your progress. It also comes with a calendar that aids in this purpose, as well as fitness guide, which is basically a step-by-step guide to working through the program. An elite nutrition plan helps you eat right along the way. Everything you'll need is right there in the box, but you also get free online support. Any questions will be answered by actual experts, not a computerized system."



"The Insanity Workout comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee," continues Pittman, "so you can try it out, and return it for your full refund if you're not into it. I can tell you this, though, in 30 days, you'll be halfway through the program, and should already be seeing some pretty serious results. The guarantee is a good way to see if you're up to the challenge, though."



Health and fitness are, in some ways, the most valuable things we have. It's no wonder people invest so much time, energy, and money into getting physically fit. Jimmy Pittman, in his Insanity Workout Review, said the system was "Possibly the most effective and intense cardio workout we've seen." More and more people are trying it for themselves each day to find out if this is true. For people serious about their cardio health, and ready to put some serious work into getting into insanely good shape, the Insanity Workout is a great option.



It can be purchased from the official Insanity website, with a 60-day money-back guarantee, for 3 payments of $39.95.