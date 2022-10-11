Insect Biotechnology Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again : Algenex, InnovaFeed, Ÿnsect, Oxitec

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Insect Biotechnology Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insect Biotechnology market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Oxitec (United Kingdom), Protix Biosystems (Netherlands), Algenex (Spain), InnovaFeed (France), Ÿnsect (France), Hexafly (Ireland), Loopworm (India), Norbite (Sweden), BioPhero (Denmark) and Nutrition Technologies Group (Singapore)



Scope of the Report of Insect Biotechnology

Insect Biotechnology also known as yellow biotechnology in contrast to plant, animal, and industrial biotechnology. This technology discuss the techniques on insects or their cells to develop products or services for human use. Diverse businesses have found insect biotechnology to be a valuable resource, particularly for the manufacture of industrial enzymes, microbial pesticides, insect DNA, and many other chemicals. Lepidopteran cells in particular represent a competitive alternative to mammalian cells in the production of biotechnology products known as insect cells (ICs). ICs are the best choice for producing complicated proteins that require a lot of posttranslational modification out of the several techniques and expression hosts available for the manufacture of biotech products.



On 20 November 2020, In a press release, the French biotech company Innovafeed writes that it has opened the world's largest insect protein production site in Nesle, North of France. This means that black soldier fly protein for salmon can be rolled out thanks to its annual 15,000 tonnes production capacity.

To address these challenges, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have shared responsibility for regulating agricultural biotechnology in the United States. In particular, EPA regulates pesticides created through biotechnology as a part of its regulatory jurisdiction over all pesticides marketed and used in the United States. As such, EPA has tailored its basic regulatory framework to fit the distinctive characteristics of these genetically engineered biological pesticides.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Biochemical Recycling, Pollination, Biological Control, Pest Management, Gene Therapy, Other), Technique (Recombinant DNA Technology, Transgenic, Sterile Insect Technique (SIT), Other)



Influencing Trend:

Innovation in Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicines for Insect Biotechnology, Surge in Demand of Bio Fuels across the World and Uses of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data for Insect Biotechnology



Market Growth Drivers:

Surge in Demand in production of biochemical reagents, Demand in development of safer, more selective, an environmentally compatible bio pesticides and Surge in Demand in development, and production of vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics



Challenges:

Increase in the spread of certain crop diseases, Limited Knowledge about Insect Biotechnology Among Individuals and Risk of cross-pollination Associated with Insect Biotechnology



Restraints:

Lack of Genetic Diversity for Insect Biotechnology and Threat to the survival of certain insect species



Opportunities:

Rapid Growth in Chemical Engineering and Infrastructure



What can be explored with the Insect Biotechnology Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Insect Biotechnology Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Insect Biotechnology

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

o Track Right Markets

o Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



