New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The Global Insect Growth Regulators Market is forecast to reach USD 1.35 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These insecticides are special products that are used in agricultural, commercial, and residential sectors for protection against pest attacks.



The market for such pesticides is influenced by the rising utilization of environment-friendly insect growth regulators. These insecticides are mixed with other products to slow the rate of pesticide resistance developed among insects and is booming the market growth. The insecticides mimic hormones in young insects and interfere with the growth, development, and the metamorphosis process of insects. Farmers are using safer alternatives for harmful pesticides for application in livestock and farmlands.



The factors mentioned above jointly create opportunities for the market growth, while factors such as the critical effects of these insecticides add limitations in market. However, each element would have a specific impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent developments in the insect growth regulators market owing to innovative efforts have improved the efficiency of such organic farming techniques.



In the Asia Pacific region, due to the sudden rise in awareness regarding improving standard of living, professional pest control services, health awareness, and expanding middle-income population, the market for IGRs is propelling at a swift rate. The rising economy in counties like China and Japan are also contributing to market growth due to magnificent political, social, and economic conditions. Agricultural sector and commercial sector of the APAC region are using these insecticides for the prevention of pest infestation.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Insect Growth Regulators market and profiled in the report are:



Bayer AG, Central Life Sciences, Control Solutions Inc., McLaughlin Gormley King Company, Valent U.S.A LLC, Nufarm Limited, Russell IPM, Dow AgroSciences LLC, Syngenta AG, and Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Agriculture

Residential

Commercial



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Chitin synthesis inhibitors

Juvenile hormone analogs and mimics

Anti-juvenile hormone agents



Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Aerosol

Liquid

Bait



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Insect Growth Regulators market and its competitive landscape.



