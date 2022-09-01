Insect Pest Control Market Analysis, Statistics and Forecast to 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2022 -- the global insect pest control market size is estimated to be valued at USD 12.3 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 15.8 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Various factors have played a major role in driving the market growth across the globe.



Drivers: Impact of climate change on insect proliferation



According to the "Public Health Significance of Urban Pest" publication by the WHO, climate change would result in an increase in the population of flying insects. There would be an increase of 244% in fly populations by 2080, according to the statement provided by the WHO. According to the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International, the Asian tiger mosquito, mainly found in Asian countries such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, had spread quickly to 28 countries in the past 10 years.



Restraints: Interminable time for regulatory approval of products



Strict and rigorous regulatory requirements in the environmental protection sector are applicable to the manufacturers' production processes and their production environments. Moreover, these vary with the policies of each country. The usage of insect pest control products is subject to registration by health, environmental protection, and insect pest control agencies in various countries. Governments evaluate the policies related to the purchase, registration, formulation, application, and disposal of insecticides. The nature of government policies affects the demand and prices of insect pest control products



Opportunities: Adoption of IoT and AI-based technologies in insect pest control



The adoption of AI and IoT in insect pest control has enhanced the effectiveness and efficiency of insect pest control by integrating an array of tools such as chemical pesticides, biological agents (predators and microbial), light traps, and synthetic pheromones. This cumulative formulation is popularly called Integrated Pest Management (IPM). The adoption of various trending technologies, such as AI, has been on the rise due to the low service cost and its operation in remote and difficult-to-access locations continuously without interrupting the operation of the facility



Challenges: Development of resistance among insects against chemical compounds



Even though insects are effectively controlled by the application of chemicals, these insect species have the ability to develop resistance to insecticides when exposed to a larger dose of these active ingredients frequently. For instance, flies are known to have developed high resistance against all types of insecticides due to the improper handling of pesticides. According to the Center for Integrated Pest Management, over 600 species of pests have developed resistance to chemical compounds.



North America is projected to account for the largest market during the forecast period



The North American insect pest control market has been experiencing significant growth. The US acquired the largest share of the North American insect pest control market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), between 2004 and 2016, more than 640,000 cases of insect-borne diseases were reported in the US. Additionally, during this period, nine new germs spread by bites from infected mosquitoes and ticks were discovered or introduced in the US. As a result, the demand for effective insect pest control methods has significantly increased in recent years.



Key players are BASF (Germany), Bayer (Germany), FMC Corporation (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Rentokil Initial Group (UK), Ecolab (US), Rollins, Inc. (US), Terminix (US), Adama (Israel).



