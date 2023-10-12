Insect Protein Market Is Expected to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2023 -- According to a research report titled "Global Insect Protein Market Forecast 2027" by MarketsandMarkets, the global insect protein market is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2027, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.4% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to the rapidly expanding demand for animal protein in emerging economies. Additionally, increasing regulatory approvals for the use of insect protein in developed regions are driving the market's growth.



Download PDF Brochure



The insect protein market is characterized by a variety of insect types, including crickets, grasshoppers, ants, mealworms, black soldier flies, and others. These insects find applications in diverse sectors such as food and beverages, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The distribution channels and regional variations also play significant roles in shaping this market.



Notably, the food and beverage segment is experiencing the fastest growth among the various applications of insect protein during the forecast period. Major purchasers in this market include food and beverage companies, dairy-alternative manufacturers, and feed industries, among others. The availability of insect protein has a direct impact on the production of insect-based food and beverages, making it a viable alternative source of protein.



The Asia Pacific region is witnessing the highest growth rate in the insect protein market. Southeast Asian countries have a tradition of entomophagy (the practice of eating insects), but there is a lack of regulations related to the breeding, sale, and export of insects in these countries. This presents significant opportunities for insect protein manufacturers, particularly in the animal nutrition segment. Moreover, the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries are among the growing segments in the region, with notable growth in China and Japan. Furthermore, Australia's increasing population, projected to reach 35.9 million by 2050, is expected to drive higher food consumption per capita, according to a report published by the Australian Government.



Request for Customization



Key players in the global insect protein market include EnviroFlight (US), InnovaFeed (France), HEXAFLY (Ireland), Protix (Netherlands), Global Bugs (Thailand), Entomo Farms (Canada), and Ynsect (France), among others. These companies are actively contributing to the growth and development of the insect protein market worldwide.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441