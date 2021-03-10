New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The global Insect protein Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 38% and reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026. Insect protein is high-quality protein-rich product. In a contrast of beef and cricket, crickets contain about 69% protein, while beef is supposed to have only 29%. Crickets contain nine crucial amino acids, alongside with B12, iron, zinc, magnesium, sodium, potassium and calcium. Cricket flour comprises more calcium than milk and more iron than spinach. Over half of fish consumed around the world are farmed, and could make high fish diet because they are a natural food source for fish. They are also a natural food source for poultry, and the exoskeleton of insects comprises a substance known as chitin, which is a polysaccharide. Chitin naturally increases the immune system of poultry, thus eradicating the need for antibiotics, which escalates the food chain into humans.



By Insect type, Crickets, Black Soldier Flies, Mealworms, Ants, among others are considered in the study for industry. By application it is segmented into food and beverages, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, & Cosmetics. By Form type, whole, powder, oil among others are also considered in the report.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2011



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Insect Protein market and profiled in the report are:



Agriprotein Holdings Ltd., Enviroflight LLC, Innovafeed, Ynsect, Hexafly, Protix, Jiminis's, Entomo Farms, Aspire Food Group, Protifarm



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Insect Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Crickets

Black Soldier Flies

Mealworms

Grasshoppers

Ants

Other



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Food and Beverage

Animal Nutrition

Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics

Others



Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Whole Insect

Powder

Oil

Others



Browse Complete Report "Insect Protein Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/insect-protein-market



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Introduction



2.2. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026



2.3. Assumptions



2.4. Limitations



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Insect Protein Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Insect Protein Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis



4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis



Continued……….



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2011



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Insect Protein market and its competitive landscape.



Browse Related Reports –



Surgical Navigation Systems Market Size



Neuroprosthetics Market Demand



Clinical Laboratory Market Share



Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Growth



Teleradiology Market Research Report



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com