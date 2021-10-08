Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market Is Projected to Reach $1,361 Million by 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2021 -- The global insect repellent active ingredients market size is estimated to be valued at USD 884 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,361 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period in terms of value. The demand for insect repellent active ingredients is increasing, as innovative and more efficient insect repellent products are continuing to enter the market.



By type, the picaridin segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the insect repellent active ingredients market during the forecast period



The picaridin is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The demand for picaridin has increased due to the rising focus of picaridin-based insect repellent products. Also, the picaridin manufacturers extending their production capacity to meet the global demand.



By concentration, the 10%-50% segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the insect repellent active ingredients market during the forecast period



Based on concentration, the 10%-50% segment is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment in the insect repellent active ingredients market. Growing concerns about pet animal health and consumer preferences for household usage, the demand for 10%-50% segment drives insect repellent active ingredients market.



By insect type, the mosquito segment is projected to account for a larger share in the insect repellent active ingredients market during the forecast period



By insect type, the insect repellent active ingredients market is segmented into mosquitoes, ticks, flies, and bugs. The mosquitoes-based insect repellent active ingredients have higher demand among insect types, as they are widely accepted by the end-consumers. Its availability in different forms such as pump spray, creams and lotions, and aerosols, which should support the growth of this segment.



By end-applications, aerosols segment is projected to grow fastest in the insect repellent active ingredients market during the forecast period



By end-applications, the aerosols segment is anticipated to grow fastest over the forecast period. Easier availability, ease of use and growing usage in outdoor campaigns are the major factors driving the demand for the aerosols-based insect repellent active ingredients.



Key players in this market include Clariant Ag (Switzerland), Lanxess (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical (UK) PLC (UK), Citrefine International Limited (UK), Jiangsu Panoxi Chemical Co. Ltd (China), Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co. Ltd (China), Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (China), NK Chemiosys Pvt. Ltd (India), and Shogun Organics Ltd (India).



