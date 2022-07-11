Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market Size, Share & Growth Trends

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2022 -- The global insect repellent active ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 884 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 1,361 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.



The global insect repellent active ingredients market has been influenced by some of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors witnessed in some key countries. This would prove strong enough to drive the market significantly in terms of value sales during the forecast period. Developing countries in the Asia Pacific have been witnessing strong demand for insect repellent products, especially those associated with public and environmental health. These products are generally sought to control mosquitoes, flies, fleas, and ticks in these regions.



DEET viewed as a cost-effective active ingredient with exemplary protection properties



DEET (N, N-diethyl-meta-toluamide) is the most common mosquito and tick repellent and is considered safe by many public health authorities and organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the WHO. Registered for public use since 1957, DEET is considered the gold standard of insect repellents. Due to its economic feasibility and exemplary protection qualities, it captures the largest market in insect repellent active ingredients.



Repellents with less than 10% concentration considered safe for infants and children.



Insect repellents with less than 10% concentration of active ingredients are ideal for infants and children. According to the American Academy of Paediatrics, insect repellents containing less than 10% DEET are safe for children as young as two months old and provide protection for about 2-3 hours. The Department of Health, Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of Hong Kong has also advised that the concentration of DEET for children should not exceed 10%. This preference is attributed to the lower health risks and optimum safety standards associated with lower concentrations of active ingredients, which make it a viable option for usage on infants.



Mosquitoes are the cause of the most widespread viruses and infections



Mosquitoes are the deadliest vectors capable of parasite transmission. They carry diseases that afflict humans. In addition, mosquito bites can cause severe skin irritation due to an allergic reaction to the mosquitos saliva. To prevent the onset of such diseases, many companies and manufacturers have introduced insect repellents specifically designed to avoid human-mosquito contact. Such products mostly contain active ingredients such as DEET and Picaridin. The American Academy of Paediatrics has stated that family members over the age of two months can use DEET-based repellents with up to 30% concentration for effective protection from mosquitoes.



Aerosols are the most preferred insect repellents in terms of their ability to offer long-term protection



Aerosols are the most common form of mosquito repellents. They are made up of a few different types of ingredients, including a solvent, a propellant, and other ingredients. The solvent is usually organic alcohol such as ethanol or propanol, whose primary responsibility is to dilute the active ingredient to an appropriate concentration. Common propellants include liquefied hydrocarbon gases such as propane, butane or isobutanes, hydrofluorocarbons, and dimethyl ether. Other ingredients such as fragrances and emollients are added to aerosol mosquito repellents to make them more cosmetically appealing.



North America is projected to reach USD XX.XX million during the forecast period.



The North American insect repellent active ingredients market accounted for a XX% share in 2020 in terms of value. The region is projected to grow at a CAGR of X.X% from 2021 to 2026, according to a Rentokil report in 2018. There are over 20,000 insects & pest control companies in North America, with an average of six technicians in each company. The region accounts for the largest market share of the insect repellents market. Insect infestation is increasing in the region with changing climatic conditions, thereby leading to an increased demand for insect repellents.



The key players in this market include Clariant AG (Switzerland), Lanxess (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical (UK) PLC (UK), Citrefine International Limited (UK), NK Chemiosys Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Shorgun Organics Ltd. (India).



