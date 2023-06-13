Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market Worth $1.5 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2023 -- The global insect repellent active ingredients market is projected to grow significantly in the coming years. It is estimated to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2023 to 2028. The rise in insect-borne diseases, such as malaria, dengue fever, Zika virus, and Lyme disease, has created a greater need for effective insect repellents. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020, vector-borne diseases account for over 17% of all infectious diseases, resulting in more than 700,000 deaths annually. These diseases can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites. As people become more aware of the health risks associated with insect bites, there has been an increased demand for insect repellent products and their active ingredients.



The DEET segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2023. DEET has proven to be highly effective in repelling a wide range of biting insects, including mosquitoes, ticks, flies, and fleas. It provides long-lasting protection, making it a preferred choice for individuals seeking reliable insect repellent solutions. DEET can be used in various formulations such as sprays, lotions, creams, and wipes, making it suitable for different user preferences and needs. It can be applied directly to the skin or clothing, making it versatile for both personal and outdoor use.



Among the various insect types, mosquitoes are expected to dominate the market in 2023. Mosquitoes are found in various regions worldwide, including tropical, subtropical, and temperate climates. They are a common nuisance and a persistent problem, particularly in areas with high mosquito populations. The widespread presence of mosquitoes contributes to the sustained demand for mosquito repellents and active ingredients to protect individuals from their bites. Mosquitoes are not only disease vectors but also cause significant annoyance and discomfort with their biting behavior. People seek effective mosquito repellents to prevent these bites and minimize the discomfort associated with mosquito infestations.



In terms of geographical regions, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023. The region has a high prevalence of insect-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, chikungunya, Japanese encephalitis, and Zika virus. In 2021, India reported a Zika virus outbreak in Kerala, marking the first activity in the region of South-East Asia since the outbreak in Rajasthan in 2018. These diseases pose significant health risks to the population, leading to a greater demand for insect repellent products and active ingredients to protect against insect bites.



The major players in the insect repellent active ingredients market include Spectrum Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Merck KGaA, S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., Dabur, Godrej, Sawyer, BUGG Products LLC, Coghlan's, Vertellus, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, Clariant, Citrefine, NK Chemiosys Pvt. Ltd., and Shorgun Organics. These companies are actively involved in the development and distribution of insect repellent products and active ingredients to meet the growing demand in the market.



