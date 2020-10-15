Insecticide Market Increasing Demand with Leading Players, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast to 2024

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- Global Insecticide Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2024



The Insecticide Market report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in Global Insecticide Market: Bayer Group, Syngenta, BASF Group and others.



Crop protection chemicals (CPC) which are popularly known as pesticides or agro chemicals are used extensively by farmers to protect their crop from these unwanted agents. Crop protection chemicals provide farmers an economical way of improving the production as well as quality of crops. The crop protection chemicals are categorized into three: Herbicides, Insecticides, and fungicides. Insecticides can further be split on the basis of origin, type, insect pest type and application.



The global insecticides market is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period (2020 -2024), particularly due to increasing demand of food as a result of rising global population. Furthermore, the growth of the market is supported by various growth drivers such as spike in incidence of pest attacks, increasing disposable income in emerging economies, shrinking area under cultivation, production of wide variety of crops etc.



Yet the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges before the industry are: stringent regulatory framework, harmful impact of chemical products, and high research & development cost. However trends such as increasing adoption of bio-pesticides, high investment in agriculture sector in developing regions, technological advancements etc. are expected to propel the growth of the market in the near future.



