Reports and Data recently added the Global Insecticides Market research report that provides a thorough investigation of the market scenario with regards to the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2027. The report also covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 pandemic has affected the export-import, demands, and trends of the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic on the overall industry and offers insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.



Insecticides are substances used to kill insects. They include ovicides and larvicides used against insects, eggs, and larvae, respectively. They are used to protect agricultural yields like Corn, rice, wheat, etc. Corn, rice, and wheat are the major crops that are treated with insecticides in the cereals and grains segment. Since cereals are grown in almost all countries, the global demand for insecticides is high, and this trend is expected to continue over the next five years. The cereals and grains market are witnessing growth as they are a rich source of vitamins and minerals.



Market Drivers



The key factors that are projected to drive the insecticide market during the forecast period are the falling of per capita arable land, increasing crop losses due to insect attacks, and advancement in farming practices and techniques. The rising number of pests in crops and the mounting number of insecticide-resistant pests are other major drivers for market growth. The growing scarcity of arable land resulting from urbanization and industrialization is increasing the demand for better crop yield per acre. Moreover, the rising demand for organic products has also increased the use of bio-insecticides, which is contributing to the market growth.



The report primarily mentions definitions, classifications, applications, and market overview of the Insecticides industry. It also covers product portfolios, manufacturing processes, cost analysis, structures, and gross margin of the industry. It also provides a comprehensive analysis of the key competitors and their regional spread and market size. It focuses on their strategic endeavors like mergers and acquisitions, technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities to gain a strong footing in the market.



The Key Manufacturers of the Insecticides Market are:



ADAMA

AMVAC Chemical Corp.

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience

Corteva Agriscience

FMC Corporation



The Insecticides market is segmented on the basis of product types and applications offered by the market to impart an easy understanding of the Insecticides market operations and covers:



By Product Type:



Organophosphates

Pyrethroids

Methyl Carbamates



By Application:



Agriculture

Medicine

Industrial Sector



Radical Highlights of the Insecticides Market Report:



The report offers an in-depth analysis of the Insecticides market with key statistical information to assist in the strategic decision-making process

Extensive analysis of key market players including company profiles and business overview, product portfolio, manufacturing capacity, market reach and size, financial standings, global position, and other key elements

An extensive 8-year forecast of the Insecticides market with insights into growth prospects and opportunities

Strategic recommendations to new entrants and key players about the barriers of Insecticides industry

Detailed SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Radical insights into the competitive landscape of the industry

Comprehensive study of key market growth drivers and restraints along with threats, opportunities, barriers, and futuristic growth outlook

Detailed market segmentation analysis for a better understanding of the overall Insecticides industry

Regional landscape



Asia Pacific dominates the global market over the other regions both in terms of value and volume. One of the prime factors for the market dominance of the Asian region is the limited usage of insecticides in the production of crops in both North America and Europe, as these regions are focusing on harvesting genetically modified crops. Secondly, especially in India, tropical weather and the high volume of production of cereals, such as paddy, cotton, and others, are major driving factors for the insecticides market.



Regional Analysis of the Insecticides Market Includes:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



