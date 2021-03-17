New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The global Insecticides Market was valued at about 14 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5.5% in the forecast years.



Insecticides are a type of pesticides, which are used to eliminate or inhibit the growth of insects and are widely used in the agriculture sector. These include ovicides and larvicides. Ovicides are used against insect eggs while larvicides are used against larvae. Thus, insecticides play a crucial role in the quality and yield of a crop. They are credited to be a significant factor behind the 20th-century agricultural productivity.

The world population is expected to increase by over a third, or 2.3 billion people, between 2009 and 2050. Many other factors, from climate change to the outbreak of pests and lack of investment is challenging the production of food. The rising need to fulfill the food demand from the growing population has increased the demand for insecticides from the agriculture sector for crop protection, which is the primary driving factor of the global market



The COVID-19 impact:



COVID-19 has impacted the market negatively. The weaker consumer demand for lifestyle and well-being products due to the imposition of lockdown and social restrictions will have a negative impact on the demand for cosmetics and certain food additives. The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled various industries, along with public construction. The activity will more likely cease due to the imposition of lockdown and social distancing, and work will halt due to the supply chain disruption, the termination of contracts to control expenses, and the shortage of subcontractors and materials. However, the ease in restrictions and the government initiatives to start the economic activities in the consumer goods market creates hope for the imminent recovery of the market.



The increase in the number of pests for different crops and a growing number of insecticides-resistant pests are the other major driving factors of the market. Decrease in arable land due to urbanization and industrialization leading to the increasing demand of better crop yield per acre, the rising demand for cleaner and organic products has also increased the adoption of bio-insecticides which is steadily contributing towards the growth of the market



Some insecticides are harmful to both human and animal life. It can also get concentrated as they pass along the food chain. These factors may hinder the growth of the market; however, these reasons also offer new opportunities for the development of less toxic insecticides and bio-insecticides. Key Players include-

- ADAMA

- AMVAC Chemical Corp.

- BASF SE

- Bayer CropScience

- Corteva Agriscience

- FMC Corporation

- Isagro

- Nufarm Limited

- Syngenta



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Bio PU market on the basis of raw material, application, end-use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Tons; 2017-2027)

- Organophosphates

- Pyrethroids

- Methyl Carbamates

- Neonicotinoids

- Bio-Insecticides



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Tons; 2017-2027)

- Agriculture

- Medicine

- Industrial Sector

- Personal



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- MEA

- Latin America



Table Of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macroeconomics Indicators

Chapter 4. Insecticides Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Insecticides Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Chemical manufacturers shifting focus to bio-based feedstock

4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations on use of plastics

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Complexity in manufacturing process

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



