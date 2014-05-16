Inside 3D Printing-Technologies, Market Forecast and Business Opportunities

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- 3D printing technology has a broad range of applications, including consumer products, medical equipment, machine parts, automobile components, architecture models, toys, and even food and dessert. This report profiles major 3D printing processes, such as SLA, SLS, LOM, and FDM, to name a few, with their pros and cons analyzed. Also included are the 3D printer market value forecast and market opportunities in the supply chain from the perspective of hardware, software, and business model.



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List of Topics



- Overview of the major 3D printing processes, including SLA, SLS, LOM, FDM, 3DP, and OBJet, touching on their processing flow, build materials, advantages and disadvantages

- Forecast of the worldwide 3D printing market volume, including the share of major application markets and vendors

- Highlights of the development of 3D printing technology from the aspects of technology, vendor, and market; also included are an overview of the Taiwanese 3D printing supply chain and new business opportunities



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Companies and organizations analyzed or mentioned in the report include:

3D Systems, 3dfamily, Arima Lasers, Asiatree Technology Co., Aurora Group, Beijing Tiertime, Bits from Bytes, Chieftech Precision Co., Chih-Mao Information, Chuang Qin Co., Contrel Technology, Coretronic, Detekt Technology, DTM, Elite Advanced Laser, Envisiontec GmbH, EOS GmbH, E-Sun Precision Industrial Co., Foxconn, Gallant Precision Machining Co., General Integration Technology Co., Helisys, Hiwin Technology, Kinpo Group, KongDa Technology, MakerBot, MicroJet, Objet Geometries, Oreo, Otsuka Information Technology Co., ProArc Co., Qualipoly Chemical Co., RepRap, Road Ahead Technologies, Solid Wizard Co., Solidscape, Stratasys, Tailift Co., Tech System, Tongtai Machine & Tool Co., VIA, Visual Photonics Epitaxy Co., XYZPrinting, Young Optics, Z Corporation



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Table of Contents



1. Overview of Major 3D Printing Methods

1.1 Laser Fabrication

1.1.1 SLA (Stereolithography Apparatus)

1.1.2 SLS (Selective Laser Sintering)

1.1.3 LOM (Laminated Object Manufacturing)

1.2 Nozzle Fabrication

1.2.1 FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling)

1.2.2 3DP (Three Dimensional Printing)

1.3 Hybrid Fabrication

1.3.1 OBJet



2. Outlook for the Worldwide 3D Printer Market



3. Tracking and Observing Highlights

3.1 Technology Aspect

3.2 Vendor Aspect

3.2.1 Stratasys

3.2.2 3D Systems

3.3 Market Aspect

3.3.1 Hardware Opportunities

3.3.2 Software Opportunities

3.3.3 Business Model Opportunities



Appendix

Glossary of Terms

List of Companies



Table 1 Pros and Cons of Various 3D Printing Processes

Table 2 Accuracy & Build Speed of 3D Printers by Process

Table 3 Major 3D Printer Vendors Around the World

Table 4 Taiwanese Supply Chain of 3D Printing Industry



Figure 1 Example of a 3D Printer: Replicator 2

Figure 2 Major 3D Printing Methods

Figure 3 Schematic Diagram of SLA Process

Figure 4 Example of a SLA 3D Printer

Figure 5 Schematic Diagram of SLS Process

Figure 6 Example of a SLS 3D Printer

Figure 7 Schematic Diagram of LOM Process

Figure 8 Example of a LOM 3D Printer

Figure 9 Schematic Diagram of FDM Process

Figure 10 Example of a FDM 3D Printer

Figure 11 Schematic Diagram of 3DP Process

Figure 12 Example of a 3DP Printer

Figure 13 Schematic Diagram of OBJet Process

Figure 14 Example of an OBJet Printer

Figure 15 3D Printer Market Value, 2013 - 2021

Figure 16 3D Printer Application Market by Share

Figure 17 Major 3D Printer Vendors by Market Share

Figure 18 Oreo\'s Cookie Auto Vending Machine with 3D Printing Technology

Figure 19 Business Model of a Cloud-based 3D Printing Service Platform



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