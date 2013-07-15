Inside Bulls Is Watching These Following Stocks

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- insidebulls.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following: New Western Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:NWTR ), Xumanii (NASDAQ:XUII), Biozoom, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIZM)



Every day we scan the markets for the hottest stocks with the best potential for huge gains. Our vast network is second to none when it comes to delivering fast moving stocks and more importantly getting you out in front of them.



Join Us Here: http://bit.ly/ibspecial



New Western Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:NWTR ), New Western Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil, gas, and mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in various properties located in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California.



Signup here: Join Us Here: http://bit.ly/ibspecial



Xumanii (NASDAQ:XUII), Xumanii provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producer’s viral marketing promotion for their events. The company enables its users to set a price and sell digital tickets, access sponsorship support for their live production by giving the option to sell banner space on profile page; and add pre-recorded commercials to their live streaming content. The company was formerly known as Medora Corp. and changed its name to Xumanii in September 2012. Xumanii was founded in 2010 and is based in Kingston, Jamaica.



Signup here: Join Us Here: http://bit.ly/ibspecial



Biozoom, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIZM), Biozoom, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures mobile transdermal spectroscopic scanning devices for detecting biomarkers in the human body. Its scanner non-invasively measures antioxidant levels, vitamin absorption, stress responses, oxygen consumption, and other factors. The company’s products are used by massive fitness centers, health and wellness industry, healthcare providers, and consumers, as well as used in various applications, including weight loss, law enforcement, and engine energy efficiency and emission control. Biozoom, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Kassel, Germany.



Signup here: Join Us Here: http://bit.ly/ibspecial



Disclosure

We are not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit http://insidebulls.com/disclaimer.html for complete risks and disclosures.



About Insidebulls.com

Insidebulls.com is a free stock newsletter. A newsletter with a stock pick is sent out every two weeks. Five out of the last six winning picks gained over 200%. At least 1 HUGE penny stock pick sent straight to subscribers every month. A successful track record for members for over 2 1/2 years. Penny stock picks designed to enhance subscriber’s portfolio long term. Unsubscribe at any time.



Contact

news@insidebulls.com

http://www.insidebulls.com

http://insidebulls.com/disclaimer.html