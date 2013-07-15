Inside Bulls Monitoring These Following Stocks

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- insidebulls.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following: Roche Holding AG (NASDAQ: RHHBY), Federal National Mortgage Association (NASDAQ: FNMAL), Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO)



Roche Holding AG (NASDAQ: RHHBY), Roche Holding AG operates in the fields of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics worldwide. It discovers, develops, and provides diagnostic products and services that enable patients and healthcare professionals in the detection, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. The company provides in-vitro diagnostics instruments and tests for the early detection and diagnosis of cancer. It is also involved in the research and development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products primarily in the therapeutic areas of oncology, virology, inflammation, metabolic disorders, and central nervous system. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of diagnostics products, such as blood glucose meters for diabetes patients; point-of-care testing devices for the doctors; high-throughput analyzers for hospitals and commercial diagnostic laboratories; and start-of-the-art instruments and reagents for life science research. Further, the company offers integrated cobas, a solution for blood serum testing in commercial and hospital labs, medical centers, and laboratory networks. Roche Holding AG also offers various products for researchers in the areas of amplification, cell analysis, gene expression, genome sequencing, microarrays, nucleic acid purification, protein analysis, real-time PCR systems, and transfection. It has strategic alliances with Technoclone and Med Fusion, LLC, as well as a strategic collaboration with AREVA Med LLC. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.



Federal National Mortgage Association (NASDAQ: FNMAL), Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). It operates in three segments: Single-Family Credit Guaranty, Multifamily, and Capital Markets. The Single-Family Credit Guaranty segment securitizes single-family mortgage loans into Fannie Mae MBS and facilitates the purchase of single-family mortgage loans for the company’s mortgage portfolio. The Multifamily segment securitizes multifamily mortgage loans into Fannie Mae MBS; purchases multifamily mortgage loans; and provides credit enhancement for bonds issued by state and local housing finance authorities to finance multifamily housing. This segment also provides debt financing structures that can be used to facilitate construction loans; delegated underwriting and servicing; and multifamily mortgage servicing. The Capital Markets segment manages the company’s investment activity in mortgage-related assets and other interest-earning non-mortgage investments. This segment provides funds to the mortgage market through short-term financing and investing activities. Its financing activities include whole loan conduit transactions, early funding transactions, real estate mortgage investment conduit and other structured securitization activities, and mortgage-backed securities trading services. The company’s principal customers include mortgage banking companies, savings and loan associations, savings banks, commercial banks, credit unions, community banks, insurance companies, and state and local housing finance agencies. Federal National Mortgage Association was founded in 1938 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.



Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) Organovo Holdings, Inc. develops three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting technology for creating functional human tissues on demand for research and medical applications. The company’s 3D NovoGen bioprinting technology works across various tissue and cell types, and allows for the placement of cells in desired pattern. It offers NovoGen MMX Bioprinter, a commercial hardware and software bioprinter platform to create tissues for bioprinting research and development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.



