Inside Bulls Watching the Following Stocks

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK), Hanwha SolarOne Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: HSOL), Federal National Mortgage Association (NASDAQ: FNMA)



Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK), Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the potential treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions. Its lead drug candidate from its cardiac muscle contractility program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is in Phase II clinical development for the potential treatment of heart failure. The company also holds an exclusive license worldwide to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds, subject to Cytokinetics' specified development and commercialization participation rights. Cytokinetics is independently developing Tirasemtiv and CK-2127107, which are skeletal muscle activators, as potential treatments for diseases and medical conditions associated with aging, muscle wasting, or neuromuscular dysfunction. Tirasemtiv is in Phase II clinical trials program and has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency for the potential treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a debilitating disease of neuromuscular impairment, in which treatment with tirasemtiv produced potentially clinically relevant pharmacodynamic effects in Phase II trials. The company has a strategic alliance with Amgen Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics that activate cardiac muscle contractility for applications in the treatment of heart failure. Cytokinetics, Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.



Bio-Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BISU), Bio-Solutions Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the development of Type 2 Defense product. Its Type 2 Defense product is a natural dietary supplement formulated to support healthy glucose levels for type 2 diabetics and pre-diabetics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.



Hanwha SolarOne Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: HSOL), Hanwha Solarone Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon ingots, silicon wafers, photovoltaic (PV) cells, and PV modules. It provides mono crystalline and multi crystalline silicon cells; PV module processing services; and construction services to build solar power systems. The company offers PV modules primarily under the SolarOne brand. It sells PV cells and PV modules directly to system integrators and through third party distributors principally in Germany, the United States, China, India, Korea, Japan, and Italy. The company was formerly known as Solarfun Power Holdings Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Hanwha SolarOne Co., Ltd. in December 2010. Hanwha Solarone Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Qidong, the Peoples Republic of China.



We are not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment.



Insidebulls.com is a free penny stock newsletter. A newsletter with a stock pick is sent out every two weeks. Five out of the last six winning picks gained over 200%. At least 1 HUGE penny stock pick sent straight to subscribers every month. A successful track record for members for over 2 1/2 years. Penny stock picks designed to enhance subscriber’s portfolio long term. Unsubscribe at any time.

