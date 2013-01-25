Inside Drug Rehab Centers - the Real Truth Exposed

Cheyenne, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- People searching for Drug Rehab Centers are currently faced with a serious problem. Finding the right drug treatment center is essential to a successful recovery. The screening process can be a nightmare, but a new website OffThePharm.com has developed a simple solution. The website offers a 24 hour helpline that allows those seeking recovery to call just 1 number and get matched with a screened and approved rehab center that best fits their individual needs. Not knowing the interworking of how drug programs work can be a danger.



It is important to realize that not all rehabilitation centers are the same. A person’s success often depends on finding the right treatment. There are a wide range of programs, methodologies and facilities available. Many treatment centers paint a beautiful picture of a relaxing stay with beautiful views, tranquil settings and amenities. This is all fine, but there are some more important things to be aware of first for a successful recovery.



It is important to be certain that the program has the proper accreditation and licensing. To properly screen a center a check needs to be run with the state to see that the rehab center is properly accredited and another check needs to be made to ensure that only well trained licensed addiction specialist and mental health professionals are hired to work at the facility.



Next is important to know how effective their methods are. Ask the center what their success rate is. To be credible it is best to get this number from an outside reporting agency.



Of course fighting drug addiction is a constant battle. That is why it is also vital to find out about the aftercare services provided to prevent relapse. Ask if they have one. Also ask if they can provide referrals to other support groups and recovery services in the community. Finally make sure that a discharge plan will be created. This is usually created as a collaboration between staff and the patient before the patient leaves the center.



There are also financial concerns. Rehab centers can be expensive. Prices often range anywhere from $5,000 up to $20,000. In many cases this cost can be covered by insurance. Many drug rehabilitation centers work with most insurance providers including HMO and PPO plans.



All of this can seem like a lot to consider. If a person is fighting addiction, it can seem especially overwhelming. That is why OffThePharm.com provides a helpline. They have a team of placement experts who man the phones 24 hours per day 7 days a week to sort through everything and connect those searching for a quality drug treatment center to the one that best fits there needs. This service is expected to increase a persons chance of recovery by getting them started in the right direction. Interested folks may Click here to visit the website for more information.



