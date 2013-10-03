Inside the Mommie Pond: Vital New Children's Book Illustrates Cycle of Pregnancy & Childbirth to Curious Young Minds

Washington, D.C -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Aside from the innocence and innate right to have fun, one joy of being a young child is the immense curiosity that exists surrounding all aspects of life and the world. For millions of children every year, this curiosity peaks as mommy’s belly appears to get bigger – but why? A delightful yet wholly-important new book by Beverly Williams Adewoyin explains all with bold charm, humor and truth.



‘Inside the Mommie Pond’ is being celebrated as a unique attempt to explain the cycle of pregnancy and its blessed outcome to young children who are at a rapid stage of their personal awareness and development.



Synopsis:



Miles looks up at his mother with his large eyes and a loving smile. So his mother sits him down to tell him the amazing adventure of how he came to be. “It is a story about you and how you came to be a special gift to all our family.”



Young children have plenty of questions about babies and where they come from, and this book is perfect for those first inquisitive inquiries. Inside the Mommie Pond is a charming tale, graced by colorful pictures, that presents the story of gestation development in a family-friendly, sweet, and whimsical way.



As the author explains, the inspiration behind her book lies very close to home.



“Our family recently celebrated the arrival of the real ‘Miles’, my daughter’s beautiful baby boy. I’m now officially a grandmother and know that Miles will have lots of questions if a baby brother or sister is ever on the way,” says Adewoyin.



Continuing, “I’m a retired educator with firsthand experience of just how curious young children can be. Millennial children are more curious than any other generation and are confident enough to express their keenness to explore everything. I hope this book provides many answers in a fun and exciting way.”



Since its release, the book has attracted a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Inside the Mommie Pond is a refreshing take to explaining pregnancy to minor children. Children are always so curious as to why mommies belly is fat. I love this book children will love reading this book. What a great great book. This should become a classic that will be passed on for generations,” says one reader, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Eileen Jacobs was equally as impressed, adding, “I loved the book. Nowadays children are intelligent and tend to ask a lot of questions. This story would hit the spot in a simple way with respect to Pregnancy and childbirth. Mommy does not have to go in to any more detail. The author's choice of words was captivating. Not only would young children remember the story, but they would enjoy knowing in an innocent way about the stages of their development. I have recommended this book highly to many of my friends.”



While she took it upon herself to write the book, Adewoyin admits that she purposely omitted many details.



“I want this book to be something parents can personalize for their own unique situations; to use it as a catalyst for further discussion with their children. Young readers will still have many questions and, along with the book, parents can expand their child’s knowledge in a way that suits their individual parenting style and beliefs,” she adds.



With the book’s demand expected to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Inside the Mommie Pond’, published by Outskirts Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/1aYWa2n and Barnes & Noble books. The book is available as an E-book, Kindle and by special request on Nook.



About Beverly Adewoyin

Beverly is a retired administrator, and educator who has been employed both as a teacher and program director in several education venues. She has always enjoyed writing but has never published before. She looks forward to presenting more children’s books and an adult novelette in the future.