Insider London Shows There's More to Street Art Than Meets the Eye

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Thought street art was all about spray cans? Think again. Insider London’s Street Art and Graffiti Tour shows visitors and Londoners alike that the art form can extend as far as Fimo, crochet, laser cut wood, sculpture, replica street signs, cross-stitch and much more.



The 2 hour walking tour moves through hotspots in Shoreditch and Hoxton, discussing work by artists such as Banksy, Shepard Fairey, Space Invader, Eine and D*Face, alongside pieces by lesser-known, up-and-coming talent. The constantly changing nature of the work on display means each tour is unique as well as cutting-edge.



Cameras are a must, although guests will discover more than cool visuals. The stories of the artists are told, along with the history and evolution of street art, and how the boundaries with fine art are becoming increasingly blurred. The tour visits a handful of street art galleries, as well as pointing out the headquarters of various street art collectives.



The tour is a great way for East End newbies to get their bearings as it moves through Brick Lane, the Shoreditch triangle and Hoxton Square. It’s recommended that visitors keep some time free after the tour to explore all the hidden gems, stores and bars that caught their eye during the walk.



