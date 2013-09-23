Insider Secrets Club Introduces an Innovative Automated Recruiting System for the Average Person

Boise, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- The Insider Secrets Club (ISC) has activated their newest and most innovative system, the 3-Step automated recruiting system. This new system was created by a highly professional internet marketer and is designed to help the average person understand how to generate significant income using the internet. The most significant aspect of the system is that those who use it do not have to be either technically savvy or a marketing expert.



Power Lead System founder Neil Guess and Michael Price are excited about his latest development. The ISC's 3-Step system was designed with a complete funnel that allows it to integrate fully with Power Lead System seamlessly. It pays out 100% recurring commissions and is getting a lot of buzz in the industry. Both Neil and Michael are established and highly successful entrepreneurs and those in the internet marketing industry stand up and take note when they release a new product. They have worked with the well-known life coach and motivational speakers Anthony Robbins and have a very close connection with Internet Marketing gurus including Mike Filsaime, Russell Brunson, Armand Morin, Frank Kern, Matt Bacak, and more.



Those who decide to become members of the Insider Secrets Club will be given access to a private member area where they get numerous resources, swipe files and other marketing tools. The system also includes a Facebook Mastermind group which is a community for members that provides ongoing support and that allows established members to help and mentor new members so that they can get their business off the ground and grow it to ever increasing heights.



For members perhaps the most important aspect of the system is the support they receive from the Insider Secrets Club Team. The team leaders believe that it is crucial for new members to have proven and established programs to learn from and they provide new members with full access to their years of experience. Members have instant access to unique marketing tools that help build and grow their business at a very fast pace. The system gets its name from the fact that the lead conversion process has been simplified into three simple steps that are already proven to be effective sales mechanisms.



About Insider Secrets Club (ISC)

Insider Secrets Club's objective is to help aspiring entrepreneurs succeed with Power Lead System program. It also includes exceptional tools and ongoing training (in addition to Power Lead System Bonus) that will accelerate members' Power Lead System business growth.



Media Contact:

Ben T

Email: info@working-at-home-biz.com

Boise, ID, USA

URL: http://specialoffer.click.org/isc