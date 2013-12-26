Insider Stories from the Chicago Police Force & Others Is Looking for Funny Stories for Volume 2

Yellville, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Tony Cuttone, author of the new book, Insider Stories from the Chicago Police Force & Others, (volume one) is looking for funny, true stories from Police Officers around the country for volume two in the series. Whether you are in Chicago or New York, Los Angeles or Sarasota, Tony is looking for the funniest Cop stories!



Volume one is filled with more than 40 true, funny stories from officers around the country. Tony Cuttone is a veteran of the Chicago Police Force and the Cook County Sheriff’s Department. For more than 30 years, Tony worked on the streets where he dealt with some of the most ridiculous criminals in history and now he wants to invite fellow officers from around the country to share their funniest stories in volume 2 of Insider Stories.



"A brutally honest collection of true stories from a police officer during his career that this police wife can relate to and find parts funny where it would turn the stomachs of others." Sgt.'s Wife & Admin of National Police Wives Association.



For personally autographed copies of volume 1, visit http://tonycuttone.com or books are also available on amazon.com. If you are a Police Officer with your own funny stories to share, visit: http://tonycuttone.com/story.html for all the details or e-mail info@tonycuttone.com.



About Tony Cuttone

Tony Cuttone is a veteran of the Chicago Police Force and the Cook County Sheriff’s Department. For more than 30 years, Tony worked on the streets.



Media Contact: Tony Cuttone, info@tonycuttone.com , 501-884-5377, Clinton, Arkansas, Whitehall Publishing, PO Box 548, Yellville, AR 72687. http://whitehallpublishing.com/ , info@whitehallpublishing.com ,