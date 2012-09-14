InsidersHostReview.com Lets Real Users Guide Their Hosting Reviews

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Web hosts are as old as the internet itself. Many web hosts have risen and fallen over the years, and some of today’s most popular web hosts have even been around since the early to mid-1990s. With all of these web hosting options available, it can be difficult to know which web hosts provide the best service at the fairest price.



One website, InsidersHostReview.com, has been getting a lot of attention lately for helping visitors choose the most appropriate web host. The site covers all of the popular hosts, the reviews describe each service in detail, and the website even features the ability for users to write their own reviews.



A typical review on InsidersHostReview.com will describe a web host’s usability, security features, data allotments, and any other relevant information. Some web hosts give new users a free domain, for example, while others provide automatic data backup or exceptional customer service.



A spokesperson for InsidersHostReview.com explained what makes one web host better than the other:



“Our goal with InsidersHostReview.com was to break each web host down into the features that matter most to users. We want to rank our web hosts based on the services they actually provide to users, not the ones that they claim to provide. We test each host individually so we can assess their reliability and their feature set.”



Along with featuring its own web hosting reviews, InsidersHostReview.com also interviews people who actually use a specific service. For example, under the GoDaddy web hosting review, an interviewee named Charnita provides detailed information about her experience with the service written from a first-person perspective.



The current top web host on InsidersHostReview.com is iPage. In the iPage review, InsidersHostReview.com writes that web hosting plans start at $4.50 per month, and that users get unlimited data transfer, disk storage, and add-on domains during that period. Interestingly enough, unlike many web hosts, iPage is also 100% green: its servers are powered by wind.



To help educate visitors on other aspects of web hosting, InsidersHostReview.com also includes editorial content via a blog. Blog posts cover a wide range of topics, including how to design a mobile website and how to choose a perfect domain name.



Whether seeking a new web host or opening a website for the first time, InsidersHostReview.com wants to help its visitors make an informed decision about web hosting services through its mix of reviews, news, and web hosting information.



About InsidersHostReview.com

InsidersHostReview.com provides reviews of today’s top web hosts. The website includes user reviews, web hosting tips, and a blog. For more information, please visit: http://www.insidershostreview.com