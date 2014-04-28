Recently published research from WealthInsight, "Insight Report: Angel Investors", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Venture Capital (VC) and Angel Investments (AI) are rapidly becoming an investment of choice for high net worth individuals (HNWIs), as the two investment types account for an ever-increasing percentage of HNW portfolios globally.
Economically developed countries such as the US, the UK, Israel, Germany and France account for most of the world's VC/AI firms. However, the number of VC/AI firms in emerging markets is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period (2014-2018), as a result of declining opportunities in developed markets, and the rapid pace of economic growth in emerging markets.
Innovation in technology, newer technologies and the distribution of new technologies are expected to garner significant investment from angel investors and venture capitalists between 2014 and 2018.
Innovation is not expected to be limited to the information, communication and technology (ICT) industry. Significant interest is being shown by entrepreneurs and governments alike in developed markets in sustainable energy startups. As a result, increasing investment is expected in renewable energy sectors such as solar and wind power.
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Report Highlights
- The developed markets of Europe and North America dominate the VC/AI landscape.
- The US is the largest angel investment market in the world. The UK, Israel, Germany and France also account for a significant number of the world's VC/AI firms.
- The VC/AI sector is expected to gather pace in high-growth economies in Latin America, the Middle East, North Africa and Asia-Pacific.
- The majority of the global VC/AI population belongs to the lower wealth bands. While lower-tier millionaires account for 33.5% of the global HNWI population, mid-tier millionaires account for 31.3%.
- Angel investors and venture capitalists are focusing on investing in their own industry.
- Females account for a minority share of the global HNW VC/AI market.
- Sustainable energy startups will remain a significant force in attracting angel funding.
Report Scope
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the HNW AI/VC market and the opportunities it holds for wealth management firms. It includes examples and case studies on innovative methods of improving AI/VC funding and improving the success rate of startups.
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global HNW AI and VC markets in terms of age group, gender and wealth band, and provides information on the major markets.
- The report analyzes the drivers that are propelling the VC/AI market around the world, and examines market drivers for the four regions.
- The report provides an insight on the investment attractiveness of each region and provides a brief on the role of various institutions in improving VC/AI funding.
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