Insightful Author Reveals How Spiritual Powers Shape Human Life

Cumberland, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- In a moving and powerful style, accomplished author and Bible Teacher Dr. Bassey Efiok gives readers a glimpse of the powers that shape the outcome of human life. The Power Of Christ To Deliver, Heal And Prosper, presents exciting truth that can literally free people from whatever may be limiting them from living life to their full potential.



Behind the physical circumstances that we often identify as being responsible for our successes and failures, are supernatural powers that actually determine the outcome of our lives. In the Power Of Christ…, Bassey reveals that the interplay between the positive power of God, the negative power of darkness and our own choices in response to them, critically affect our overall success in life.



Having worked with many who have experienced either outstanding blessings or myriad adversities, and having himself experienced both conditions, Bassey reveals that the forces of darkness do cause us myriad problems; including misfortune, sicknesses, diseases, poverty, financial loses, disfavors, broken families and even premature death.



With clear insights, Bassey articulates that there is a perfect solution to this situation: There’s a Deliverer, a Healer, a Savior and a Christ who has the power and willingness to deliver people from these torturous adversities, and to bless them with a life of success in which they can live up to their full potential. He gives true-life testimonies to help readers grasp the realities of these situations.



“As long as sin and bondage reigned on earth, the power of God could not enter into human beings to change lives for good. Then entered Christ and His dominion power, and things have not been the same ever since. By the power of Christ, things are changing for good. Evil is giving way to good and the hopelessness that surrounded the future of mankind is giving way to everlasting life.”



“Bassey makes us realize that we all love blessings because, they make life sweet and easy. When we’re blessed, and the blessings are active in our lives, uncommon favors show up wherever we are. Indeed, they surround us day and night such that we appear to have a Midas touch as most of what we do prosper.”



“If you are going through difficult situations, this book will help you turn around and recover”



About Dr. Bassey Efiok

Dr. Bassey Efiok is a recognized Bible Teacher called by God to teach His word, and to minister Deliverance and Healing to those who have these needs.



His teachings are powerful, revealing and focused. He is currently the Senior Minister at Rock of Salvation Ministries in Beltsville, Maryland, USA. Dr Efiok is also an accomplished Biomedical Scientist; a profession he held prior to answering God’s call to ministry. As Author, Dr Efiok has published numerous insightful articles and a best-selling book that has blessed many worldwide. The Power of Christ To Deliver, Heal and Prosper, promises to be another great success.