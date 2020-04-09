Insights Learned by Healthcare Providers at the Bedsides of COVID-19 Patients

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Leanne Meier, BSN, RN is the international talk show host of Once a Nurse, Always a Nurse: Exploring the world of Nursing on VoiceAmerica.com, Health & Wellness for the past 2.5 years. She currently has over 110,000 listeners in 70+ countries. Leanne led a team during a closure of two hospitals and managed information classes, assisted with placement of laid off workers and fought for fair and respectful treatment of employees while working closely with the State of Minnesota Services. Leanne has also served as a trainer for 15 years with Talent Development researching, designing and training specialized programs. Leanne's extensive experience includes 17 years of management experience, teaching staff how to deal with conflict resolution. She consulted with and mediated conflicts between managers, employees, teams and individuals. Leanne's goal is to be the conduit of nurses' voices for who they are and what they add to the life of every human being on the planet. She is an engaging and sought-after public speaker dedicated to the advancement and well-being of Nurses!



Program Description:

In the COVID-19 Pandemic in the USA there are two fights going on. One against a virulent and dangerous new coronavirus and the other on behalf of the safety and protection of "essential" workers across the country. The disease is doing an exceptional job at its mission: to infect and kill as many hosts as possible. Many cities, states, hospital administrations and political leaders are, to a large extent, failing miserably at their mission: To protect each and every doctor, nurse, hospital employee, pharmacist & tech, military, emergency workers of all kinds, public employees, grocery and other clerks, gas station attendants and bus & truck drivers with the proper protective equipment to allow them to do their jobs in relative safety. My guests, Darlene Nelson RN and Dr. Juan Nieto of Texas wish to tell of insights of healthcare workers.



Guests:

Darlene Nelson, RN is a testifying expert & nurse consultant since 1998. She is skilled in assisting both Plaintiff & Defense attorneys with preparing medical malpractice cases throughout the phases of litigation. As a Nurse Consultant, she brings a broad knowledge base, supported by thirty years of practice as an emergency/critical care, pediatric, interventional radiology & neuro-radiology nurse. Twenty years of her experience, until 2011, was obtained at a San Antonio academic, Level I Trauma, Comprehensive Stroke and Cardiac Center. She is detailed orientated with a strong work ethic and believes in getting the job done right. This has been critical in the work she is currently doing during the COVID-19 pandemic, as she holds hospital administrations and government leaders in Texas accountable for the lack of support and protection of all healthcare workers under their responsibility. Darlene also advocates for nurses in disputes with the Board of Nursing.



Dr. Juan Nieto is a Board Certified, clinically active, emergency physician. He graduated with his degree in Medicine from the University of Colorado in 1974. He has dedicated his career to clinical instruction of medical residents and the practice of emergency medicine caring for patients. He was a clinical instructor at Denver General Hospital and the Central Texas Medical Foundation. He was a practicing faculty, emergency physician and clinical instructor from 1994 until 2010 at University Hospital in San Antonio Texas. University Hospital is a large teaching hospital where Dr. Nieto staffed the Level I trauma, regional referral emergency room and provided instruction to interns and residents. Dr. Nieto continues in his practice of caring for sick and injured patients in a free-standing emergency center.