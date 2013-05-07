Insights on Video Marketing by YouTube Expert

Fredericksburg, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Online advertising has been gaining prominence over the years and has become a niche in the field of marketing. A new edge to marketing is promoting a product or a service through online videos. The impact that a moving image can create is always imprinted on the viewer’s mind leaving a greater scope of being noticed.



Paul Colligan’s ‘You Tube Strategies’ which is rated to be the #1 in Amazon Advertising showcases the actual facts about You Tube which can be used by individuals to maximize their visibility. You Tube is a networking channel that can accessed by anyone and hence opting it as a marketing tool would definitely benefit the user. Paul Colligan, YouTube Expert,captures some of the most insightful information through the top 20 questions that are common FAQs about You Tube. He couples his research with the facts and provides a perfect explanation to the way You Tube can help in promoting a product or a service and the impact it can create. This book is available on Kindle Edition on Amazon for a very attractive price.



As an attempt to help the user benefit from the available resources Paul Colligan has collated this knowledge base. Paul Colligan is the Director of Content Marketing and the CEO of Colligan.com. His aim is to preach to people about the benefits of online marketing and the revenue that it can generate if used cautiously. His Kindle Editions on “Cross Channel Social Media Marketing” and “You Tube Strategies” have been Amazon’s bestsellers and the users have been able to utilize these resources to the maximum. For more information on “You Tube Strategies” log onto http://www.youtubestrategiesbook.com and to buy the book on Kindle or paperback visit http://www.amazon.com/YouTube-Strategies-Making-Marketing-ebook/dp/B00AG1KIHS.



Media Contact:

You Tube Strategies

http://www.youtubestrategiesbook.com