Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stockholder Alert: Investigation over Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long term investors in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was announced concerning whether certain officers and directors of Insmed Incorporated breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the compensation paid to certain top officials at Insmed.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of Insmed Incorporated harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Insmed’s senior officers and executives improper compensation.



Insmed Incorporated reported that its annual Revenue declined from $10.37 million in 2009 to $6.92 million in 2010 and $4.42 million in 2011 and its Net Income of $11.8,35 million in 2009 decreased to a Net Loss of $6.43 million in 2010 and $59.66 million in 2011.



The Total Compensation of certain top officials at Insmed Incorporated increased from 2010 to 2011. For instance the Executive VO and CFO’s pay increased from over $389,000 in 2010 to over $1.01 million in 2011 and the Chief Scientific Officer’s compensation rose from over $401,000 in 2010 to over $836,000 in 2011.



Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) traded in 2011 as high as $12.27 per share and declined in 2012 to as low as $2.70 in May. NASDAQ:INSM shares were able to reach $8 in November 2012 but declined in December 2012 to as low as $6.35 per share.



On Jan. 22, 2013, NASDAQ:INSM shares closed at $6.47 per share.



