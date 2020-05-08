Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market Projections 2026 : Cargill Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres, Tate & Lyle, DuPont Danisco, Ceamsa, SunOpta

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Positive application outlook in bakery products fortification owing to the rising global demand for functional foods will propel insoluble dietary fibers market. Increasing bakery, breakfast cereals & dairy products demand due to the substantial changes in the consumer's preferences for healthy diet regime will drive the product penetration rate. Moreover, key properties such as thickening, water binding, fat replacing, and gelling will further support the product application scope.



Increasing natural beauty enhancement products in the cosmetics industry owing to the harmful effects of the synthetic & chemical based products will provide strong business outlook for the manufacturers. As per the International Trade Administration report of 2016, India's import of cosmetics and personal care products and intermediate raw materials such as essential oils were USD 778 million in 2015.



Request sample copy of this report @ http://decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2874



Rising disposable incomes and growing consumer awareness owing to the numerous government educational campaigns in the developing economies such as China, Argentina, and South Africa will enhance the market size. Increasing prevalence of health disorders including cholesterol, gastrointestinal ailments, and cardiovascular diseases will fuel dietary supplements consumption. Key advantages including reduced risks of constipation, healthy digestive system, and weight management propel product demand in dietary supplements.



"Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market size was more than USD 2 billion in 2017 and will surpass USD 4.5 billion by 2026 with 9.5% CAGR during 2020-2026; according to a new research report"



Fruits and vegetables applications will witness gains at CAGR over 8.5% by 2024. Significant changes in the manufacturer preferences inclining for fruits and vegetable sources owing to the convenient production & procurement has driven the product portfolio. Substantial dietary fiber amount in fruit skins will promote a positive growth trend of the product in the market. In addition, key benefits including reduced risks of diverticulitis, cancer, and hemorrhoids will further promulgate the overall insoluble dietary fibers industry growth.



Bakery applications of insoluble dietary fibers market will witness a CAGR by revenue share over 10% in the forecast period 2018 to 2024. Rising demand for healthy and natural bakery items including bread & biscuits enriched with nutritional content will propel the industry landscape. Surging product adoption rate in bakery segment owing to the high holding capacity of water resulting in dryness prevention will augment the overall growth for insoluble dietary fibers market.



North America insoluble dietary fibers market accounted the revenue share of over 35% in 2017. Shifting consumer preferences towards healthy diet along with the changing trends among the young population are among the major factors fueling regional demand. Inclination of the consumers towards fitness regimes and schedules owing to an upsurge in the prevalence of diabetes and obesity cases will proliferate the overall business growth in the region.



Global insoluble dietary fibers industry is highly fragmented with the presence of regional and international manufacturers. Roquette Freres, Dupont Danisco, Sunopta, Cargill, J. Rettenmaier & Sohne, and Ingredion Incorporated are among the major market players. Other prominent industry players include Ceamsa, Grain Processing Corporation, Tate and Lyle, and Solvaira Specialties.



Request for discount @ http://decresearch.com/request-discount/2874



Mergers and acquisitions along with joint ventures & strategic alliances, technological advancements, and heavy R&D investments are among the key strategies adopted by the global players. For instance, on September 17, 2018, Cargill acquired Konspol, a Polish food company, providing product portfolio including frozen and cold cut categories. The acquisition will provide the Cargill's production capacity and vicinity to existing customers to offer diversified poultry and value-added products. Companies are focused on new product developments & launches coupled with geographical expansions to get a seize substantial share in the insoluble dietary fibers market.