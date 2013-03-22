Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Insomnia, resulting in chronic sleep deprivation, is not only bad for your health; it also puts others around you at risk and is something that we as a community, need to address and address urgently. In Crispian’s book, his fourth to date, appropriately entitled ‘Insomnia? How Anyone Can Get A GREAT Night’s Sleep NATURALLY, Without Drugs’ he makes the point that we are, as humans, ‘conditioned’ (by virtue of the fact that we live in an environment in which the sun rises and sets), to experience ‘daylight’, then a ‘dusk,’ then, night falls, and then, we sleep – maybe! For anyone to get a great night’s sleep naturally and without the need to resort to drugs, be it alcohol or prescription medication, has to be a fantastic boon in today’s mad paced and neon illuminated world. We go through that age old natural day, dusk, dark sequence but then, when it gets dark, i.e. when night falls, we turn on lights and TVs and PCs and smart phones, and tablets, and we eat out and party ‘til the wee small hours and promptly ‘fire’ up all our neurology, again, as if we were about to start the day, just when we should be feeling nice and snug in our beds and drifting off into a wonderful cell restoring ‘delta’ level sleep.



This book suggests that we have largely adapted as a species to this ‘daylight at night’ reversal but not everyone has done that well and as a consequence sleep deprivation is fast becoming a major 21st Century medical condition, as increasing numbers of people are not getting an adequate amount of sleep. The author asserts that sleep is an essential ‘state’ within which the body does all kinds of restorative metabolic and biological (cellular) functions. ‘When we deprive our body of the chance to ‘do its thing’, says Crispian, ‘we compromise our health and do so severely!’



This book well describes a number of impediments to getting a good night’s sleep (physical, psychological and environmental) and offers a range of possible solutions and does so in a non-technical, easy to read fashion. If you are one of the increasing number of people who experience insomnia, then you could really benefit from the information contained n this book, which provides a plethora of techniques, designed to teach you how you can get a great night’s sleep, naturally and without drugs. It is well worth a read. At the end of each chapter there is a useful tip that can be employed in efforts to get that sleep and what is really useful is that there is a tip section at the end of the book which incorporates in the one chapter all the ‘Tips’ so you don't have to scroll through the book to each time you want to try one. They are all there neatly collated in the one place. A great idea. If you would like to delve more deeply into the world of drug free sleep then go to http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BVIYBBY



About Crispian Jones

Crispian Jones (BTh, Dip Min (Hons.), Grad Dip Soc. Sc-Psych, Grad Dip Counsell Psych , CHt, MAPS).



Crispian holds full registration with the Psychology Board of Australia and is also a full member of the Australian Psychological Society (APS) and a former member of the National Guild of Hypnotherapists (NGH), USA and American Council of Hypnotist Examiners (ACHE).



Crispian is now the author of several books and is the owner/operator of Seachange Psychology, in Cairns Australia http://www.seachangepsychology.com.au